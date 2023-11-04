Length: 4,362 mm

Width: 1,832 mm

Height: 1,558-1,564 mm

Wheelbase: 2,640 mm

Luggage compartment: min 310-388/max n.a.

Part SUV, part coupé, the Toyota C-HR introduced a touch of sportiness to the Toyota hybrid family, maintaining a specific and defined role in a range that was later enriched with the Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross. The second generation, soon to go on sale but already unveiled in form and technical detail, seeks to enhance both the dynamic aspect and efficiency at the same time.

Although it is the model with the least family car ambitions in Toyota's entire SUV/crossover list, it has not inconsiderable space, which the new model has managed to improve a little despite losing a few centimetres in length. Not on all versions, because the plug-in hybrid is now also available, which offers even more economy but still sacrifices something in terms of cargo volume.

Toyota C-HR 2024, the dimensions

The new Toyota C-HR is 4.36 metres long, to be exact 4,362 mm, which is about 30 mm less than the previous model with the same wheelbase, the distance between the wheel axles, which is 2,640 mm. On the other hand, it gains 35 mm in width, from just under 1,800 to 1,832 mm, and about 15 inches height, between 1,558 and 1,564 mm depending on the version. So, similar line, new design and slightly changed proportions.

Toyota C-HR 2024

Toyota C-HR 2024, roominess and boot

The interior measurements of the new Toyota C-HR are not yet known, but judging by the changes in the exterior measurements, one should be a little more comfortable, especially with the brim and elbows, and climb more easily than in the previous model. One remains somewhat hampered by the cut of the rear pillars and the central tunnel that restricts the movements of the fifth passenger.

Toyota C-HR 2024 back seat

On paper, the new C-HR has more space in the boot because the capacity of the base model full hybrid 1.8 HSD (upgraded from 120 to 138 bhp) claims 388 litres, which is up from 377 in the old generation. The 2.0 HSD variant, with more battery and 194 bhp versus 184 bhp, drops to 364 litres (362 with the new AWD all-wheel drive), which is still a little more than the previous 354, while the all-new 220 bhp plug-in version with rechargeable battery has more space in the undertray and only offers 310 litres.

The practicality of the double bottom remains, albeit with different capacities, and that of the sofa with split backrest that remains almost perfectly horizontal, but the load volume figures are missing in this configuration, which on the old model ranged from 1,102 to 1,164 litres.

Motorisation Power Power Traction 1.8 HSD 138 BHP Electric/petrol Front 2.0 HSD/Awd 194 BHP Electric/petrol Front/integral 2.0 PHEV 220 BHP Electric/petrol Front

Toyota C-HR, competitors with similar measurements

The new Toyota C-HR is up against both sporty compact SUVs and some B-SUVs. We have listed not only the full hybrids, but also some latest-generation mild hybrids with somewhat more capable electric systems than the average. The result is a range of electrified models with lengths from 4.20 to 4.40 metres or slightly more.

Fiat 500X MHEV: 4.26 metres

4.26 metres Honda HR-V: 4.34 metres

4.34 metres Hyundai Kona HEV: 4.35 metres

4.35 metres Jeep Compass MHEV : 4.40 metres

: 4.40 metres Kia Niro HEV : 4.42 metres

: 4.42 metres Nissan Juke Hybrid : 4.21 metres

: 4.21 metres Nissan Qashqai : 4.43 metres

: 4.43 metres Renault Captur E-Tech : 4.23 metres

: 4.23 metres Suzuki S-Cross: 4.30 metres

And here the main plug-in hybrid models selected using the same criteria:

Jeep Compass 4xe: 4.40 metres

4.40 metres Kia Xceed PHEV : 4.40 metres

: 4.40 metres Kia Niro PHEV: 4.42 metres

4.42 metres Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV: 4.23 metres