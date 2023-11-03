Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12, two names that make you dream. Strictly thermal hypercars, the offspring of the same project, but very different in form. V12 jewels whose posters - we're willing to bet - have had a place of honour in the bedrooms of many enthusiasts. And perhaps still do.

Collector's items in very limited editions - 399 Enzos, 50 MC12s - that ended up filling the garages of hand-picked collectors around the world. Some have remained intact, frozen in time. Like those offered for sale by Romans International.

Barely broken in

Of course, gems like the Ferrari Enzo or the Maserati MC12 are not suited to everyday life and have their raison d'être on the racetrack, even if they are approved for use on public roads. A lucky few may have had the opportunity to see them in real life, at prestigious gatherings.

Ferrari Enzo Maserati MC12

What is certain, however, is that the two examples we are talking about today have never appeared in public. It's easy to see this from the mileage: 228 km (142 miles) for the Enzo, 333 km (207 miles) for the MC12. They have hardly moved since they were delivered.

Today, they are virtually parked on the Romans International site, waiting for their new owners. The prices are top secret, but the cheques will certainly be in the millions, given not only the very low production figures, but also the very low mileage. One of them could fetch more than €3 million (approx. £2.6 million).

So similar, yet so different

The Ferrari Enzo is the last special edition of the combustion era, an extreme supercar with mechanics closely linked to Formula 1, as well as shapes designed with the F2002, the F1 car with which Michael Schumacher triumphed in F1.

Ferrari Enzo Maserati MC12

Named in honour of the company's founder, the Ferrari Enzo is powered by a 6-litre V12 capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds, naturally without the slightest hint of electrification.

The same monumental engine - as well as the carbon-fibre bodywork - forms the basis of the Maserati MC12, presented in 2004 and which marked the return of the Trident to competition after a 37-year absence.

Between the Ferrari Enzo and the Maserati MC12, which would you take home with you?