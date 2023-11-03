The Korean firm Kia continues to renew a range in which electrification is undoubtedly of growing importance. However, the brand is not neglecting anything, alternating premieres in all segments, ranging from electric novelties to hybrids, as well as more traditional models.

The year 2024 will start with two substantially unveiled innovations, namely the new Picanto, which continues to preside over an increasingly popular city car segment, and the restyling of the Sorento SUV, available in two hybrid variants with or without plug-in. A third electric model, the EV5 compact SUV, will also be available by the end of the year, inaugurating a trio of new battery-powered models arriving between now and 2026.

What's new in 2024 at Kia:

Kia Picanto 2024

It almost looks like a completely new model, as the restyling that brings the small car in line with the latest family feeling changes its connotations quite a bit, inside and out. Introduced a few months ago, the Picanto 2024 is expected early in the new year, although prices have not yet been made official.

The 2024 Kia Picanto retains the same dimensions, with a length of around 3.6 metres, but features a more sophisticated front end with LED optics for daytime running lights and low beam (optional), a new rear fascia and instrumentation with an 8-inch display. The engine range includes the 1.0 and 1.2 petrol engines without the addition of hybrids, and a manual or manual gearbox with robotised clutch, but always with five ratios.

Kia Sorento 2024

As expected, the updated version of the Kia Sorento, the Korean manufacturer's now 'big' SUV, has been partially unveiled with the first official images released by the company last summer, although no information has yet been given on the technical and engine innovations that will accompany the restyling. We should have news before the end of 2023, as the launch is scheduled for early 2024.

Kia Sorento 2024

The new design, concentrated mainly at the front, sees the headlamps become even slimmer and adopt a 'T' profile on the daytime running lights, while the 'tiger nose' grille is retained. Inside, the infotainment area changes most notably, with new large instrumentation combining a digital dashboard and 12.3-inch central display. Improvements to the active safety systems are also expected, while there are no changes to the engine line-up, which already includes full hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings.

Kia EV5

At 'EV Day 2023' in Seoul on 12 October, Kia confirmed a range of three new electric models in as many years and unveiled concept cars that foreshadow the smaller but more distant future EV3 and EV4. The third is the EV5 compact SUV, which the company unveiled in the summer and has already unveiled in China, and will be the first to debut in Europe around the middle of next year.

Kia EV5

It's a model with a strong shape and imposing figure, measuring 4.61 metres long with a wheelbase of 2.75 metres, a spacious interior and even three digital screens, one for the instrumentation and one for the 12.3-inch infotainment system (in both cases), plus another 5-inch screen for the climate control system. As for the battery, a BYD lithium-iron-phosphate pack is used in China, while an 82 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery is announced for export. Versions with one or two motors are planned.