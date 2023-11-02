If we look at the best-selling cars in Europe, there are still several utility cars. This is normal, because they are multi-purpose vehicles that are great in the city and can also be used for journeys if we are not travelling with a lot of people or a heavy load.

That's why we thought it would be interesting to make a 'theoretical' comparison of the Renault Clio and the Opel Corsa, two models that continue to resist the onslaught of urban SUVs. Especially now that they have been restyled and have gained a fresher look and higher segment technologies.

Exterior

For a 'simple' facelift, the Renault Clio has received many more aesthetic changes than usual. The explanation? Gilles Vidal's debut as the brand's head of design, coming from Peugeot.

The front end may remind you of some of the lion's brand's models. In fact, the light signature is an evolution of the fangs used on the 208, for example. The side and rear, on the other hand, retain much of the same identity as before. The roof does not drop to the rear of the car so as not to compromise the roominess and load capacity.

Renault Clio 2023 Opel Corsa 2023

The Opel Corsa now integrates the Opel Vizor corporate front end, i.e. a black grille-like module with integrated brand logo, linking the full LED headlamps. It is perhaps a slightly less elaborate solution than its French rival, but it offers a nice distinction. The lines are sharper than on the Clio and the proportions are unchanged.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Renault Clio 4,05 m 1,79 m 1,44 m 2,58 m Opel Corsa 4,06 m 1,76 m 1,43 m 2,53 m

Interior

In the cabin, the two contenders are similar in terms of content, but different in terms of design. The Clio has a new digital instrumentation, with 7- or 10-inch diagonals depending on equipment level. As for the infotainment system monitor, it has the same dimensions, but is arranged vertically.

Traditional climate control dials follow. The central tunnel in the automatic transmission versions is largely occupied by the selector lever, but there are plenty of storage compartments. The Clio, meanwhile, excels in terms of boot space, declaring 391 litres, with 1,065 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Interior del Renault Clio Interior del Opel Corsa

The Opel Corsa, on the other hand, offers a 7-inch digital instrumentation without the possibility of displaying the navigation system, present in the 10-inch Clio, and a completely new 10" central monitor (5" in the basic versions).

There's no shortage of voice assist, wireless upgrades and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Interior space is good, but the boot is much less spacious than the Clio's at 309 litres, although maximum capacity rises to 1,081 litres.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Boot Renault Clio 7"

10" 7"

10" 391/1,065 (Clio petrol)

254/923 (Clio hybrid) Opel Corsa 7" 5"

10" 309/1,081 (Corsa petrol)

267/1,042 (Corsa electric)

Engines and technology

The biggest differences between Renault Clio and Opel Corsa are to be found under the bonnet. In fact, the French representative retains the diesel engine, the 99 bhp 1.5 dCi, but has no light hybrid or electric options. The mechanical range also includes the 3-cylinder petrol engine with 89 bhp and 99 bhp, the latter in a bi-fuel version (petrol and GP). The E-TECH Full Hybrid, non-plug-in, 143 bhp, crowns the family.

In terms of technology, it achieves level 2 semi-autonomous driving and features full LED headlights, several exterior cameras, parking sensors and much more.

Zaga del Renault Clio Zaga del Opel Corsa

The restyling of the Opel Corsa has brought numerous innovations on the powertrain side, with the introduction of two light hybrid units (arriving between late 2023 and early 2024) of 99 bhp and 134 bhp, based on the familiar 1.2 turbo petrol block with three cylinders, originally from PSA.

The electric version is not only maintained but doubled: alongside the 134 bhp version (already present on the previous Corsa) comes a more powerful 154 bhp version with a range of up to 402 km according to the WLTP cycle.

There are also more ADAS driving aids and new LED matrix headlights.

Model Petrol Diesel Bifuel Light Hybrid Hybrid Electric Renault Clio 1.0 89 BHP 1.5 99 BHP 1.0 99 BHP - 143 BHP - Opel Corsa 1.2 74 BHP

1.2 99 BHP - - 1.2 99 BHP

1.2 134 BHP - 134 BHP

154 BHP

Prices

Prices for the facelifted Renault Clio start at £17,795 and go up to £24,095 for the top-of-the-range hybrid. The Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, meanwhile, starts at £19,125 (£33,580 for the more affordable 134 bhp electric version) and goes up to £27,885 for the 128 bhp 1.2 Turbo in Ultimate trim, pending light hybrids.