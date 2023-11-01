NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 - Motorsport Network, the leading independent global motorsports and automotive digital media platform, today announced the hiring of Mike Spinelli as Head of Content and Travis Okulski as Editorial Director, Automotive.

Spinelli will work on brand extensions across Motorsport Network's portfolio, including Motorsport.com and Autosport, while Okulski will focus on Motor1, InsideEVs, and RideApart. Both hires are part of GMF Capital's recent acquisition and investment in Motorsport Network to expand the presence and scope of these titles.

Mike Spinelli

Spinelli brings more than two decades of automotive and motorsports media experience to the role. He was the founding editor of Jalopnik, Editor-in-Chief of 0-60 magazine, and co-founder of the /DRIVE YouTube channel, as well as a writer, producer, and host of automotive videos on YouTube and cable TV, including the show /DRIVE on NBC Sports. Most recently, he was a writer and story editor for the IMSA GTP docuseries, Win the Weekend.

“I’m truly energized by the entire Motorsport Network team,” Spinelli said. “We have a once-in-a-career opportunity to revitalize the mission of motorsports and automotive media while sharing our access, knowledge, and obsessions with a dynamic and expanding community of fans and enthusiasts. It's a thrilling time to cover this particular surface area of sports and technology."

Travis Okulski

Okulski has spent the last decade in automotive media. He started Business Insider’s automotive coverage and had stints as Editor-in-Chief at both Jalopnik and Road & Track, where he oversaw a total revamp of America’s longest-running sports car magazine. Most recently, he was Road & Track’s Editor-at-Large, focusing on print and web feature stories.

“I’m stoked for the opportunity to join Motorsport Network and lead such highly regarded titles,” said Okulski. “I’m looking forward to growing and developing these brands into must-read destinations for longtime and brand new car enthusiasts alike as well as creating valuable resources for car shoppers.”

About Motorsport Network:

With more than 40 million monthly users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, Motorsport Network is the world's largest independent motorsports and automotive media platform. Its nearly 50 digital flagships include prominent automotive brands Motor1.com, InsideEVs, and RideApart, as well as leading racing portals such as Motorsport.com, Autosport, Motorsport-Total, and GPOne.