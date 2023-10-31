On paper, Ferrari's list of new products for 2024 seems shorter than last year's, at least according to the information available to date, but it is certainly not substantial because the two expected Prancing Horse debuts should be joined by several one-offs.

After the fascinating Purosangue and while waiting for the first electric car, which we won't see until 2025, Ferrari is preparing to show the heirs to two emblematic models: in 2024 the new hypercar, heir to the LaFerrari, will arrive, but before that we will know the name, appearance and technical data of the model that will replace the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari News 2024

Ferrari GT V12

Although it could be unveiled before the end of 2023, what is certain is that the new V12-powered GT will be the first to arrive in 2024.

Fortunately, this engine is still in the range, for example in the Purosangue, and soon also in the new grand tourer. In fact, the spied examples still appear to be fitted with this 12-cylinder block.

New Ferrari V12, spy photo.

Electrification cannot be ruled out at all, so this model will become a hybrid, as has happened to some noble rivals such as the Lamborghini Revuelto. In principle, it shouldn't be many months before Ferrari gives us the official answer.

Name Ferrari GT V12 (to be confirmed) Body Grand Touring Engines Plug-in hybrid (tbc) Arrival date First half of 2024 Pricing N.D.

Ferrari 499 Stradale

The sensational victory of the 499P at the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours has only increased the anticipation for the arrival of the new hypercar, successor to the LaFerrari. As Ferrari president John Elkann himself stated, the victorious race car is also a technological laboratory for transferring solutions to the road.

New spy photo of Ferrari's hypercar.

Given this connection, Ferrari is likely to choose a debut date close to the first anniversary of the Le Mans victory, i.e. next June. On the technical side, the prototypes were notable for the presence of a single pair of exhaust pipes, suggesting the presence of a relatively 'small' petrol engine, probably a twin-turbo V6 like the 296, with powerful electric back-up.