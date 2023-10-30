Used to looking for camper vans that can be bought for a cheap price or interesting second-hand motorhomes, this time, we bring a different theme on the fashionable segment, such as recreational vehicles.

We are talking about a camper preparation on an all-wheel drive van, such as the Ford Transit Custom AWD, so we are talking about a perfect model to face off-road adventures... although perhaps not too extreme. For that, a Jimny camper is better.

And maybe few people in the UK know the company Loder1899, but this German company has a very long history, which began in 1899 and evolved over the decades, thanks to the successors of the founder, Josef Loder.

A tuned and off-road-ready camper van

In fact, the company's preparations have become famous thanks to British brands such as Aston Martin, Jaguar and Land Rover, but also Ford, with which the Loder family has a close relationship.

Gallery: Loder1899 Ford Transit Custom 4x4

9 Photos

And that's why this incredible Transit Custom 4x4 preparation has been created, equipped with all sorts of upgrades to suit off-road driving. For example, a suspension raised by 80 millimetres by specialist Odelzhausen, or tyres AT1 in size 255/55 R18.

There is also a striking front bumper bar with LED PIAA headlights and a sturdy roof rack, ideal for fitting a roof tent or anything else its adventurous owner desires.

What is most striking, however, is the aesthetics of the whole package, which goes far beyond the functionality of the vehicle and evokes the spirit of iconic vehicles such as the Chevrolet 2500 (GMC branded) star of the A-Team TV saga.

And all of this, mixed with the aesthetics of the assistance vehicles of raid-type events, such as the Dakar itself, in which Josef Loder's great-grandchildren plan to take part in the near future.