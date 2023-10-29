2024 promises to be an important year for the MG brand, as the historic British marque, now under the control of Chinese giant SAIC, has enjoyed tremendous growth in recent years and is now working to build on that success.

Undoubtedly, the central event of the year, at least in terms of image, will be the launch of the 100% electric Cyberster two-seater, which pays homage to the tradition of roadsters on which MG has built its fame.

However, there will be two other more commercially substantial developments, targeting the B and C segments, and we could even see the debut of a new hybrid system, although it is a mystery as to which model it would be aimed at.

What's new from MG for 2024:

MG3

After the good response to the MG4, whose range includes the high-performance XPOWER version, MG is thinking about the lower segments. The long-awaited urban car we thought we'd see in 2023 is still waiting, but it looks like the company is going to enter the strategic B-segment this year. It's not specified with what kind of car (it could be a small SUV), although we already know it won't be exclusively electric.

MG3, spy photo of the new generation.

In the case of the arrival of a classic SUV, the most logical candidate would be the MG3, a five-door model of around 4 metres in length that has been on the market since 2011 and is due for a new generation in 2024. The engines so far have been pure petrol and not electrified, but in the new one they probably will be.

Name MG3 Body 5-door hatchback Engines Petrol and electrified (to be confirmed) Arrival date Spring 2024 Pricing N.D.

MG SUV coupe

A sporty-looking SUV in the C-segment was already on MG's list last year and for 2024 we know that the company is planning something along those lines, although nothing is confirmed at the moment.

Roewe R ES33 concept

As mentioned a year ago, the assumptions are different: it could actually be a model already in the MG range but destined for other markets, such as the MG One, or perhaps a vehicle made from the 2021 Roewe R ES33 prototype, a car that also served as the basis for developing the Marvel R. We'll see....

Name MG Marvel R Sport (fictitious name) Body Coupé SUV Engines Electric Arrival date Second half of 2024 Pricing N.D.

MG Cyberster

The launch of the MG Cyberster electric roadster will be the perfect excuse to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the MG brand, with which the Chinese manufacturer confirms its desire to recover the original values and identity of the British company. A philosophy that will surely also inspire the next models.

MG Cyberster live in London Studio.

The MG Cyberster is just over 4.5 metres long, 1.9 metres wide and 1.3 metres high, with a wheelbase of almost 2.7 metres, and features striking doors that open upwards, as well as a classic fabric soft top.

It has two electric motors (all-wheel drive, therefore) and the combined power output is 536 bhp, for 0-60 in just 3.2 seconds. Prices will start at £55,000.