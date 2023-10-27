An even more powerful and faster Toyota Supra is coming. It will adopt the acronym GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring), i.e. the acronym reserved for the most exclusive sports models produced by the Japanese company, and will be a truly special two-seater.

Expected in 2024, it will be powered by a BMW engine with a potential power output of 500 bhp, no less. We are going to tell you various details of the vehicle and, above all, we show you a render that anticipates the aesthetics of the vehicle.

Track configuration

Our recreation is based on photographs and spy shots taken over the past few weeks. Just like the test car, 'our' digital Toyota Supra GRMN is distinguished by an even sportier look: front bumper with larger air intakes, a pronounced carbon splitter and also side appendages to stabilise the car at high speeds.

Toyota Supra GRMN, render de Motor1.com

Also evident on the GRMN are specific alloy wheels, mounted on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (at least on the prototypes), new carbon sills and wider tracks to gain poise and also presence on roads and circuits. Ground clearance could be reduced.

Finally, at the rear, there is a large spoiler, perhaps with a variable position, derived from the world of motorsport. Of course, a twin exhaust tailpipes and an aerodynamically well thought-out diffuser should not be missing.

In all likelihood, the most powerful Supra of all will be able to boast a slightly customised interior, with sports seats and specific graphics on the instrumentation, along with a few other details.

B58 or S58?

As for the engine, Toyota has yet to reveal specific details. For the moment, therefore, rumours are divided between those who think the Japanese company will continue to adopt the B58 block, with 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder and a turbocharger, and those who think the Supra GRMN will make the big leap by adopting the S58 unit from the M2, M3 and M4, with the same architecture, but with two turbos.

Toyota Supra GRMN, foto espía en Nürburgring

As a reminder, the GR Supra currently uses the 335 bhp B58, which is still more than enough to deliver world-class performance, with 0-60 in just 4.3 seconds and a self-limiting top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

This B58 block is available from BMW with 374 bhp, but it may not be enough of an increase in power for Toyota's engineers. So it makes sense to adopt the S58 to achieve a figure of between 450 and 500 bhp. At the moment, it's all conjecture, but there's nothing official, so we'll have to wait a few more months.