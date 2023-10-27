It may well be that the market is in crisis and manufacturers are trying to downsize their offerings, but looking at the calendar of new cars 2024, you would not think so. In fact, more than one manufacturer has to catch up after the slowdowns and delays caused by Covid and the component crisis, and this is one reason why 2024 will in fact be a year full of launches or landings.

In fact, we will witness the arrival on the road of several models already on order at the end of 2023, the launch of new ranges and models and, as is the recent trend, also the landing of new brands, including some from China. Here are them all broken down month by month . First though:

The 10 most anticipated new cars of 2022

Alfa Romeo B-SUV

Audi Q6 e-tron

Citroen e-C3

Dacia Duster

Ferrari hypercar

Fiat Panda

Lamborghini new Huracan

Lancia Ypsilon

Porsche Macan E

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

All new products 2024, month by month

January

The first month of the year will be the most 'loaded' with novelties, and this is not unusual, considering that quite a few models that have already been unveiled and can be ordered will actually arrive on the roads. Among these, although it will not be easy to see one given the small number of examples planned (just 33), is the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the spiritual heir to the 1960s sports car, which will be available in V6 petrol or electric versions.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Mitsubishi ASX Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

Moving down to less exclusive cars, we will see several restyling models at the start of the year, but also entirely new models such as the long-awaited Polestar 3, the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, the Volvo EX90 and the Zeekr X, while the non-electric (but hybrid) models will include the Mitsubishi Colt and ASX, rebadging Renault models, and the new Toyota C-HR.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Audi Q4 e-tron/Sportback 2024

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Kia Picanto

Kia Sorento restyling

Mercedes EQA restyling

Mercedes EQB restyling

Mitsubishi Colt

Mitsubishi ASX

Peugeot 208 and e-208

Polestar 3

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

Toyota C-HR

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volvo EX90

Zeekr X

February

Not all of the new cars will be electric, but there are two rather interesting ones: the first is the smart #3, which joins the recently available smart #1, bringing the brand born with city cars to compete in higher segments. The other is the Volkswagen ID.7, the spiritual heir to the Passat saloon, which debuts in just one variant but is waiting to complete the range.

Alfa Romeo B-SUV rendering Lexus LBX smart #3

Among the hybrids, we have the unreleased Lexus LBX and the update of the ever-popular Toyota Yaris on the way, the reveal of the small Suzuki Swift and probably the Alfa Romeo B-SUV, on the same basis as the Jeep Avenger, and perhaps that of the Ferrari granturismo that will replace the 812 Superfast. The restyling of the Ford Kuga and the arrival of the new Mercedes AMG GT are also expected.

Alfa Romeo B-SUV

Audi Q8

Ferrari GT

Ford Kuga 2024

Lexus LBX

Mercedes-AMG GT

smart #3

Suzuki Swift

Toyota Yaris restyling

Volkswagen ID.7

March

March is also an interesting month, which will see another bit of news from Stellantis, starting with the new Citroen C3, recently unveiled and for now only electric, and continuing with the new Peugeot 3008, also electric for the first time, and the Fiat 600 in its hybrid petrol engine versions. The updated version of the Jeep Wrangler will also finally become available.

Citroën e-C3 Omoda 5 Toyota Land Cruiser

Hybrid or electric ranges will also be available for the revamped BMW X2 and the updated Volkswagen Golf, while on the diesel faithful front there will be the debut of the new Toyota Land Cruiser, with its strongly retro style. There will also be commercial debuts for Omoda 5, the brand's first model from Chery, for the updated Skoda Scala and Kamiq, and for AMG versions of the Mercedes GLC Coupé.

BMW X2/iX2

Citroen e-C3

Fiat 600

Jeep Wrangler 2024

Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé

Omoda 5

Peugeot 3008

Skoda Scala restyling

Skoda Kamiq restyling

Toyota Land Cruiser

Volkswagen Golf restyling

April

April is full of important debuts, from the highly anticipated Dacia Duster to the Volkswagen Tiguan via Mini Countryman, also electric, to the medium SUVs Hyundai Santa Fe, Renault Rafale and Skoda Kodiaq.

The next Ferrari hypercar Skoda Kodiaq Polestar 4

The most exciting part, however, is the sports and super sports cars expected to be unveiled, such as the new 100% electric Porsche Boxster and the Ferrari hypercar, heir to the LaFerrari. Jaguar should also finally show us its first electric model, the SUV known for now as the J-Pace, while Polestar is preparing the interesting Polestar 4 coupe-crossover.

Dacia Duster

Ferrari Hypercar

Hyundai Santa Fe

Jaguar J-Pace

Mini Countryman

Polestar 4

Porsche Boxster

Renault Rafale

Skoda Kodiaq

Volkswagen Tiguan

May

The biggest highlights will be the presentation of the eagerly awaited new Lancia Ypsilon and the Maserati Quattroporte, the former also electric, the latter exclusively. The Lotus Emeya electric granturismo will also arrive.

Lotus Emeya MINI Cooper SE Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

On the road we will instead see the new Mini 3 door, the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet and the restyling of the BMW 4 Series, i4 and Cupra Leon.

BMW 4 Series/i4 restyling

Cupra Leon

Lancia Ypsilon

Lotus Emeya

Maserati Quattroporte

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

Mini Hatch 3-door

June

Major launches for Audi, which breaks new ground with the Audi Q6 e-tron, the first to unveil the EPP platform, and for Range Rover, newly promoted to brand status, which debuts an electric version of its flagship model. MG is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the brand's birth with the MG Cyberster electric roadster.

Audi Q6 e-tron MG Cyberster Volkswagen Passat Variant

Otherwise, interesting estates emerge with the ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat, which will be Variant only, and the BMW 5 Series Touring. In addition, DS is expected to show a new model that will possibly replace the current DS9 saloon.

Audi Q6 e-tron

BMW 5 Series Touring

DS 9

Jecoo 7

Range Rover EV

MG Cyberster

Subaru Crosstrek

Volkswagen Passat Variant

July

Already announced for 11 July, the new electric hatchback derived from the Centoventi concept car will replace the Panda but will be slightly larger. It may even take its name.

Fiat Panda Centoventi (2024) rendering from Motor1.com Aston Martin Vantage Roadster restyling spy photo Hyundai Ioniq 5 spy photos of the restyling

However, we will also see the restyling of the Ford Puma and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the new generation Opel Grandland and the electric crossover Mini Aceman. There is curiosity also for the Honda S2000 heir.

Aston Martin Vantage restyling

Fiat Panda/Centoventi

Ford Puma restyling

Hyundai Ioniq 5 restyling

Honda S2000

Mini Aceman

Opel Grandland

August

The summer will see the long-awaited debut of the Cupra Tavascan electric SUV, but also the arrival of the new generation BMW X3, which will be followed by a new electric iX3.

Cupra Tavascan New BMW X3 spy photo Toyota BZ3

In addition, the convertible variant of the new Mercedes CLE will hit the roads. The new generation of the Mazda MX-5 is also expected. The landing in Italy of the Toyota bZ3 electric saloon, already on sale in China, is also possible.

BMW X3

Cupra Tavascan

Mazda MX-5

Mercedes-AMG CLE

Toyota bZ3

September

Autumn promises more important news, starting with the eagerly awaited Porsche Macan E, which is built on the same basis as the Audi Q6 e-tron and, as the spy photos show, is now ready.

Porsche Macan EV spy photo Hyundai Casper electric rendering from Motor1.com Opel Crossland (2024) rendering by Motor1.com

Speaking of SUVs and crossovers, we will also see the new generation Opel/Vauxhall Grandland, but also the hybrid flagship Cupra Terramar and the small Hyundai Casper in an electric version.

Cupra Terramar

Hyundai Casper EV

Opel Crossland

Porsche Macan E

Volkswagen ID.7 Variant

October

Autumn will bring news among performance models at BMW, where restyling of the M3 and M3 Touring is expected, and at Mercedes, which is expected to launch AMG variants of the all-new E-Class.

BYD Seal U Range Rover Evoque restyling spy photo BMW M3 Restyling

As for electrics, Range Rover is expected to double up by presenting the new battery-powered variant of the Evoque, while newcomer BYD will join the Seal with the Seal U SUV. The unveiling of the new Peugeot 5008, also electric, is also expected, but on the market around 2025.

BMW M3 and M3 Touring restyling

BYD Seal U

Range Rover Evoque 2024

Mercedes-AMG E-Class

Peugeot 5008

November

One of the most eagerly awaited novelties of the year is the revived little Renault 5, returning as an electric car, perhaps accompanied by the preview of the Renault 4, which will arrive later.

Renault 5 and Renault 4 concept cars 2023 Audi A6 e A6 Avant e-tron Concept New Nissan Micra rendering by Motor1.com

The new French car will bring with it at least another two derivative models, the Alpine-branded sports variant known as the Alpine A290, and the new Nissan Micra, which will share its base, but for these we should limit ourselves to the unveiling, with launch later. We will also see the all-new electric Audi A6 e-tron, also in an Avant version.

Alpine A290

Audi A6 e-tron

BMW M5 and M5 Touring

Nissan Micra

Renault 5 E-Tech

December

Slightly lighter, at least as far as we know to date, the month of December will not be short of interesting launches, however: we should see those of the electric off-road Jeep Recon and Mercedes EQG.

Jeep Recon 2025 Lamborghini Huracan successor spy photos Mercedes EQG spy photo

Finally, there will be space for the new Citroen C3 Aircross, and for the debut of the heir to the Lamborghini Huracan.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Jeep Recon

Lamborghini new Huracan

Mercedes EQG

New cars, brand by brand

If the calendar of new cars is not enough for you and you would like to delve deeper into the subject for each individual manufacturer, below you will find the list (constantly updated) of every article dedicated to the more than 50 brands we have 'mapped'.