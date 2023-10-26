City cars have all but disappeared from the brands' lists. Between the costly process of electrification and the changing tastes of motorists among other things, 'small' cars have been reduced to a niche market. However, among them is Fiat's second best-selling car in Europe: the Fiat Panda.

And to find a competitor to the Panda we go all the way to Korea. The Hyundai i10 is one of the most recently refreshed, thanks to a classic mid-life restyling that has updated its styling and technology. Now we take them head-to-head.

Exterior

They were born small and stayed that way, not getting caught up in the mania for gigantism that sweeps models halfway around the world. The Fiat Panda and Hyundai i10 stay true to the urban environment, which is to say: small, but not tiny.

Fiat Panda Cross Hyundai i10 N Line

In fact, their length is far from 4 metres: 3.69 for the Panda and 3.67 for the i10. A handful of centimetres separate them, with very different body styles. In fact, the Fiat Panda opts for squarer lines that give it a rear window almost perpendicular to the ground, maximising the load space and the perception of overall dimensions. It is also available in a Cross version, with greater ground clearance and bodywork elements that give a nod to the off-road world.

The Hyundai i10, on the other hand, plays more with the aesthetics, with a more personal and 'naughty' front end, while the rear end features a slightly steeper rear window than its competitor. There is no 'more off-road' finish in the range, but there is the sporty N Line with 'racing' details.

Fiat Panda vs Hyundai i10, the dimensions

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Fiat Panda 3.69m 1.67m 1.55m 2.3m Hyundai i10 3.67m 1.68m 1.48m 2.42m

Interior

Inside, the Fiat Panda has taken a long-awaited qualitative leap forward with the latest restyling that has brought a central monitor for the first time. This is a 7" touchscreen to manage the infotainment system, which is very easy to use. The instrumentation is classic analogue, with the monochrome trip computer in the centre.

Fiat Panda, el interior Hyundai i10, el interior

The Hyundai i10, on the other hand, features a lot of technology: an 8-inch central touchscreen and digital instrumentation as standard. Moving up the equipment ladder, there's a wireless smartphone charger, OTA updates for the navigation system's maps and much more.

In terms of space, both have to reckon with small exterior dimensions, but four people can fit comfortably, with the much more generous wheelbase in the Korean offering greater comfort for even the tallest of people. In terms of boot space, the i10 outperforms the Panda with a maximum capacity of 252 litres compared to 225.

Engines and technology

Both the Fiat Panda and Hyundai i10 do not have electric versions on the list, but the former offers a small mild hybrid system while the latter has no electrified system in its range.

In terms of power output, the Panda offers 69 bhp for the hybrid, while the i10 ranges from 65 bhp from the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol to 99 bhp from the turbo petrol version.

Fiat Panda Hyundai i10

Both are paired with front-wheel drive, but for all-wheel drive you have to choose the Fiat Panda 4x4, provided you are one of the 1,983 future owners of the Panda 4x40°, a special edition and presumably the swansong of the little Italian 4x4.

With the restyling, the Fiat Panda has gained nothing in driving assistants, which are not listed as optional extras either, while the Hyundai i10 offers cruise control, lane keeping and driver fatigue detection as standard.

Model Petrol Mild hybrid Fiat Panda n.a. 1.0 69 bhp Hyundai i10 1.0 aspirated 65 bhp

1.0 turbo 99 bhp n.a.

Prices

Prices for the Fiat Panda start at £14,740 for the standard version powered by the 1.0 mild hybrid and go up to £16,765 for the top-of-the-range version, also equipped with the electrified unit. There are three trim levels: Panda, Red and Top.

The Hyundai i10, available in Advance, Premium and N Line (the latter with the 83 bhp and 98 bhp engines), has a price list that starts at £15,420 for the version with the 1.0 naturally aspirated engine and goes up to £18,020 for the N Line with the 98 bhp 1.0 T-GDI.

Fiat Panda vs Hyundai i10, prices