Small city cars are disappearing from brands' price lists. Unprofitable for car manufacturers, city and utility cars have always been an essential option for to make mobility more accessible to many European drivers.

From this point of view, the transition to electric cars provides an opportunity to rediscover city cars both in terms of sustainability and (hopefully) lower prices. But it's not so simple.

On this premise, one of the most interesting models we will see in the next few years could be the Hyundai Casper. Already announced by Hyundai, in its DGT 0-label version, it could represent the gateway for many drivers to the world of emission-free cars.

A small electric car with personality

Our exclusive rendering is based on the current Hyundai Casper, smaller than the Bayon, which is currently only available in some markets around the world with a combustion engine.

However, to arrive in Europe, this small Hyundai (based on the K1 platform) will be converted to electric, with an ever-personal look (with KONA-like lights), city-friendly dimensions and attractive pricing.

Hyundai Casper electric, el render de Motor1.com

The A-segment car is expected to be no more than 3.7 metres long and around 1.7 metres wide, making it agile in the city and very easy to park. To get an idea of the interior and powertrains, not yet announced by the company, it might be useful to take a look at the Kia Ray EV.

More than 200 km range

Yes, because the Casper's 'cousin' has been sold as an electric car for some time, for example in the Korean market. Recently, a restyling was presented with a CATL LFP battery with 35.2 kWh capacity, which replaced the previous version with only 16.4 kWh.

Kia Ray EV

The new Ray can travel up to 205 km (previously 138 km) and develops 85 bhp (up from 67 bhp). In addition, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 40 minutes by connecting to a 150 kW DC power point. All this in a model that sells in South Korea for the equivalent of €19,000 (£16,500).

Hyundai Casper EV, foto espía

Will these be the characteristics of the Casper? All that remains is to wait until 2024, the year of the possible debut of the 'baby' Hyundai, whose list price could start at just around €20,000 (£17,500).