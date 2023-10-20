For Dacia, 2024 will be the year in which the most significant renewal in the brand's history will get underway, continuing in successive stages thereafter. The central objective will be to expand the range to become the market leader in accessible models, welcoming electrification on a more massive scale after breaking the ice with the Spring and the Jogger Eco Smart.

The two big new products for 2024 will be the new Duster, one of the brand's best-sellers, which with this third generation will open the door to hybrid versions, and a new electric car that should continue the good success of the small Spring.

These are Dacia's new products for 2024:

Dacia B-EV 2024

The Dacia Spring offered the market the first truly affordable electric car, the success of which prompted the Renault Group to accelerate its plans to strengthen its offer in the lower segments. As this diagram (shown in 2022 during last year's financial results conference) shows, a new model is expected in 2024, when a real wave of new products will arrive from the French group.

Los planes eléctricos del Grupo Renault hasta 2025.

To date, however, it has not yet been clarified whether it will be the direct heir to the Spring or a second model to accompany it. In the second scenario, Dacia is likely to reintroduce the formula of a model aimed at emerging markets, in the form of an electric version.

The most likely candidate seems to be the Renault Kiger, a 3.99-metre crossover developed for the Indian market (like the Kwid from which the Spring itself is derived). Given that the first half of the year will be devoted to the unveiling of the new Dacia Duster, the small electric car is likely to arrive after the summer.

Name B-EV 2024 Body 5-door crossover Engine Electric Arrival date Late 2023 (possible advance) Price n.a.

Dacia Duster 2024

The third generation of the Duster will debut in late 2023 (with marketing from 2024) and will be quite different from the first two. It will remain a very competitive model in the compact SUV segment, will be more sustainable thanks to the introduction of new recycled materials and will also welcome hybrid engines to the range.

New Dacia Duster 2024, the new spy photos.

Indeed, the new Dacia Duster will be built on the CMF-B platform, which will allow it to grow in size, with a length of around 4.4 metres. The platform will also bring with it electrified engines, most likely one of Renault's E-Tech, such as the conventional hybrid or even a plug-in version, although it is not ruled out that to keep prices competitive there will also be light hybrid versions and non-electrified engines, not forgetting LPG-powered versions, which are always interesting.