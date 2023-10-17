As a specialist manufacturer of off-roaders, and in recent years also of SUVs, it's not surprising that Jeep doesn't have a long list of new products from one year to the next. Those for 2024 seem to focus on the more extreme side, as they include the two most off-road-oriented models.

The first, the Wrangler, is an institution and arrives with a slight restyling in the aesthetic section and also with equipment improvements. The second is the Recon, a new electric 4x4 with a spirit very close to that of the Wrangler itself. On the other hand, we regret the disappearance of the Gladiator pick-up in Europe.

What's new from Jeep for 2024:

Jeep Recon

First unveiled in 2022 as a concept car alongside the Avenger and Wagoneer S, the Recon is a 100% electric small SUV with two engines and all-wheel drive aimed at off-road performance. It also has removable doors and roof like the Wrangler for a more intense off-road experience.

Jeep Recon 2024

Compared to earlier announcements, the vehicle's timetable has been pushed back slightly: the Jeep Recon was supposed to debut in the US in late 2023 and arrive in Europe the following year, but it now looks like the launch has been pushed back to the new year and the actual arrival on the road to 2025.

Name Jeep Recon Body SUV Engine Electric Arrival date Late 2024/early 2025 Price N.D.

Jeep Wrangler 2024

In the early part of next year, the refreshed Wrangler will hit the roads, updated in many details. As before, it will only be available in a 380 bhp 4xe plug-in hybrid version, which combines a 272 bhp petrol engine with two electric units (one of which only generates electricity, it does not power the car).

Jeep Wrangler 2024 restyle

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler features a new grille with slimmer, black seven slats, bumpers that improve off-road angles, 12.3-inch touchscreen monitor with Uconnect 5 multimedia system, 4G connectivity, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, voice commands, Alexa compatibility and up to 7 USB inputs, plus 12-volt and 230-volt outlets. It is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the first weeks of 2024.