How important is boot capacity when choosing a car? If we are talking about sports cars, perhaps not so much, but for all other vehicles it is certainly one of the requirements that buyers take into account. Especially now that, with rising prices, many are forced to opt for a smaller model.
In fact, a closer look at the European sales results for the first half of 2023 reveals that many of the most successful cars also have ample cargo capacity. Here are the top 25 best-sellers.
Segment A - Urban - Fiat Panda
There are only two models around 3.6 metres in the top 25 best-sellers in Europe. Both carry the Fiat brand. However, the Panda and the 500 are not the most spacious in their segment.
The Panda is considered one of the most successful and versatile cars on the market, but its boot is only 225 litres, while competitors such as the Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto and Toyota Aygo X Cross, with a similar length, exceed 250 litres.
Fiat Panda 2020
Maletero del Fiat Panda
Outside the rankings is the Fiat 500, which is notable for its retro looks, but with three doors and only 185 litres of boot space is not among the most practical or spacious cars in the A-segment.
|Car
|Sales position Europe
|Length
|Boot
|Fiat Panda
|23
|3.65 metres
|225 litres
|Fiat 500
|8
|3.57 metres
|185 litres
Segment B - Utility cars - Dacia Sandero
The king of the utility cars is the one with the most generous dimensions. We are talking about the Dacia Sandero, which is in second place in the overall sales ranking thanks to its competitive price, but also because of its more than 400 litres of boot space.
Dacia Sandero 2020
Maletero del Dacia Sandero 2020
The Romanian car is followed by two real institutions, the Renault Clio and the Volkswagen Polo, which are just over 4 metres long and offer between 350 and 400 litres of luggage space.
|Car
|Sales position Europe
|Length
|Luggage compartment
|Dacia Sandero
|2
|4.08 metres
|410 litres
|Renault Clio
|6
|4.05 metres
|391 litres
|Volkswagen Polo
|21
|4.07 metres
|351 litres
|Opel Corsa
|5
|4.06 metres
|309 litres
|Peugeot 208
|4
|4.05 metres
|309 litres
|Citroën C3
|20
|3.99 metres
|300 litres
|Toyota Yaris
|11
|3.94 metres
|286 litres
Urban SUV segment - Dacia Duster
The dimensions of the Dacia Duster are very close to those of a compact model, although in other respects, such as price, it looks like an urban SUV. The same is true for the third-placed Volkswagen T-Roc, which was also the third most popular model on the continent, and is based on the same base as the Golf.
Volkswagen T-Roc 2022
Maletero del Volkswagen T-Roc 2022
Dacia Duster 2023
Ford Puma
Maletero del Ford Puma
In terms of boot space, the title of king would go to the Ford Puma, undoubtedly the one of the three with the most space in relation to the length of 'only' 4.19 metres.
|Car
|Sales position Europe
|Length
|Boot
|Dacia Duster
|10
|4.34 metres
|478 litres
|Ford Puma
|17
|4.19 metres
|456 litres
|Volkswagen T-Roc
|3
|4.23 metres
|445 litres
|Peugeot 2008
|12
|4.30 metres
|434 litres
|Renault Captur
|15
|4.23 metres
|420 litres
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|7
|4.18 metres
|397 litres
Segment C - Compact - Volkswagen Golf
There are only three compacts among the top 25 best-selling cars in Europe in mid-2023. Here, we should pay attention to the Volkswagen Golf, which has never been one of the most generously sized C-segment cars, but in proportion, it has always had a good load volume.
Volkswagen Golf
Maletero del Volkswagen Golf
Behind it, practically on equal terms, is its 'cousin', the slightly longer Audi A3 Sportback. Rounding out the podium is the Toyota Corolla.
|Car
|Sales position Europe
|Length
|Boot
|Volkswagen Golf
|9
|4.28 metres
|381 litres
|Audi A3 Sportback
|25
|4.34 metres
|380 litres
|Toyota Corolla
|22
|4.37 metres
|361 litres
Compact SUV segment - Volkswagen Tiguan
The next generation of the Tiguan, due in 2024, will have an even bigger boot (up to 652 litres), but for the moment the current Tiguan is already the most spacious of the compact SUVs favoured by the European public.
Volkswagen Tiguan 2020
Maletero del Volkswagen Tiguan
In fact, it measures just over 4.5 metres, but offers more than 600 litres. Behind it are a couple of successful Korean models, the Kia Sportage (the best-selling C-segment SUV in Europe) and the Hyundai Tucson.
|Car
|Sales position Europe
|Length
|Boot
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|18
|4.51 metres
|615 litres
|Kia Sportage
|13
|4.51 metres
|587 litres
|Hyundai Tucson
|16
|4.50 metres
|546 litres
|Nissan Qashqai
|19
|4.42 metres
|504 litres
|Ford Kuga
|24
|4.63 metres
|475 litres
D-segment - Sedans and estate cars - Skoda Octavia
At almost 4.7 metres in length, the Skoda Octavia has moved into the D-segment, also in terms of interior space and boot space. In the case of the estate Combi, it offers a magnificent 640 litres of load volume, but the saloon is no slouch, declaring 600.
Skoda Octavia Combi
Maletero del Skoda Octavia Combi
The Skoda Octavia Combo is 100 litres more than several longer models, such as the BMW 3 Series, Peugeot 508 SW and Volvo V60. Basically, only the Volkswagen Passat Variant, which measures 4.77 metres, beats it. Naturally, it is also the most spacious car among the 25 best-selling cars in Europe in the first half of 2023.
|Car
|Sales position Europe
|Length
|Boot
|Skoda Octavia Combi
|14
|4.68 metres
|640 litres
Midsize SUV segment - Tesla Model Y
The best-selling car in Europe is also the only 100% electric car in the ranking, it is the largest at 4.75 metres long and, if it weren't for the Skoda Octavia Combi, it would also be the largest with a boot of 600 litres. We are talking about the Tesla Model Y, last in order of arrival but first in global preferences.
Tesla Model Y
Maletero trasero del Tesla Model Y
Maletero delantero del Tesla Model Y
In fact, the Californian company's SUV could be considered by far the most spacious car in the ranking, also taking into account the large 117-litre front boot with which the total available volume rises to 717 litres.
|Car
|Sales position Europe
|Length
|Boot
|Tesla Model Y
|1
|4.75 metres
|600 litres