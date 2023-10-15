Toyota unveiled most of its new products for 2024 between the second and third quarter of this year. In essence, we expect the restyling of the ever-popular Yaris to the new generations of the C-HR and Land Cruiser.

The unknowns relate to the possible arrival of a compact SUV/off-roader and a second 100% electric model to back up the bZ4x. The most likely candidate in the latter case is the bZ3 saloon, already launched in China, where it is also produced, which is a potential rival to the Tesla Model 3.

Toyota news for 2024

Toyota Yaris restyling

One success after another for Toyota's utility car, which didn't really seem to need an update and, therefore, faces 2024 with minimal updates on the aesthetic front but many new features on the back end. While the exterior features a new range of colours and new wheels, there is much more in the way of technology, from the instrumentation to the improved and expanded driver assistance systems.

Toyota Yaris 2024

The 2024 Toyota Yaris, which will go on sale in the first weeks of the new year, brings with it, among other things, an intelligent digital key system with easy access via smartphone and the MyT app, and a 136 HP hybrid powertrain to accompany the current 116 HP. Later in the year, there is also talk of a possible return of the powerful GR Yaris, but all is yet to be confirmed.

Name Toyota Yaris Bodystyle Utility Engine Petrol and hybrid Arrival date Beginning of 2024 Price To be announced

Toyota C-HR

The C-HR compact SUV has changed a lot in the transition from the first to the second generation, taking some inspiration from electric cars and some from the Aygo X in its design and looks, although it is still a hybrid.

In fact, the engine range confirms full hybridisation with 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre engines, the latter also with an i-AWD variant, and power outputs of 140 and 196 HP. The absolute novelty, however, is its first plug-in hybrid version with a total of 223 HP and an electric range of around 60 km (37 miles).

Toyota C-HR Hybrid 2024 Toyota C-HR PHEV 2024

Configurations and prices are already defined, in fact, after the pre-order phase the C-HR 2024 is now officially on sale, with a list starting at €43,150 and four different trim levels, including the sporty GR Sport.

Name Toyota C-HR Bodystyle Compact SUV Engines Hybrid and plug-in hybrid Arrival date Late 2023-early 2024 Price From €43,150

Toyota bZ3

The next generation of Toyota's electric family has already been enriched with this model, but only for the Chinese market: the bZ3 is a 4.73-metre saloon developed in collaboration with BYD, which also supplies the lithium-iron-phosphate battery.

Toyota BZ3

The single engine is offered in two variants, with 184 or 245 HP, while the claimed range is up to 600 km (373 miles), thanks also to particularly efficient aerodynamics whose coefficient would even be slightly better than that of the Model 3 itself.

Name Toyota bZ3 Body Saloon Engine Electric Arrival date Second half of 2024 (to be confirmed) Price To be communicated

Toyota 'baby' Land Cruiser

Rumours of further developments for 2024 include a compact SUV with off-road looks and ambitions that would be based on the new classically styled Land Cruiser. However, it would have the structure of a modern model, based on the TNGA platform and with petrol and/or hybrid engines.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV

Inspiration could come from the 2021 Compact Cruiser concept, which, however, was electric, whereas this model would not be. It could be called Land Hopper.

Name Land Cruiser Land Hopper (unconfirmed) Body 5-passenger SUV Engine Petrol and hybrid Arrival date Mid-2024 (possible launch) Price To be announced

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024

The new generation Land Cruiser takes its inspiration from the models of the 1980s and underlines its 'old school' status with a rugged and evocative look. At 4.92 metres long, 1.98 metres wide, 1.87 metres high and with a wheelbase of 2.85 metres, it retains the chassis with longitudinal beams and crossmembers and all-wheel drive with reduction gearbox, as well as the updated 204 HP 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine, which will also come in a light hybrid version.

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 First Edition

Two versions are expected, a standard and a launch version with a specific look, circular rather than rectangular LED headlights, while Toyota lettering on the grille is common to both. Also available with seven seats, it features 100% digital instrumentation and the infotainment system's touchscreen monitor in a raised position. Off-road driving assistance technologies such as Multi-Terrain Select and disconnectable anti-roll bars are confirmed.