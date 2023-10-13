To know the shape of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio we will have to wait until 2026, when the second generation, 100% electric, of the Italian SUV is due to be unveiled.

However, today we can give you a preview of its likely styling, through an exclusive rendering based on the latest information and on what has already been officially announced by the Italian brand.

It will not be a coupé SUV

The first thing to note is that the new Stelvio will retain its current mid-size SUV physiognomy, with character and sporty styling, a length of around 4.70 metres and a 'classic' body, without giving in to the coupé format fashion.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2026, exclusive rendering by Motor1.com

What will change significantly will be the entire front end, which will reinterpret the Alfa Romeo aesthetic canons as we know them today, sporting a smooth, full diamond-shaped shield and the historic Biscione logo moved to the bonnet, as on the new 33 Stradale.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Render Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2026

From the super sports car, the new Stelvio should also inherit the bonnet with a pronounced 'Y' shaped ribbing. The three typical openings could be redesigned, as could the LED daytime running lights, inclined towards the centre.

Instead, the main optical clusters should be housed in near-vertical end modules and split into three overlapping lenses. A false lower air intake and a generous splitter complete this part of the car.

Aerodynamic solutions

The shape of the flanks, meanwhile, will not be very different from that of the current Stelvio, but with smooth doors similar to those already seen on the new Peugeot E-3008.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2026, side panel detail

The door handles are flush with the bodywork and the large alloy wheels rework the classic, dial-like styling of the brand's regular wheels.

New lights

Also new at the rear of the new Stelvio, which will be unveiled in 2026, are LED lights that extend downwards from a continuous horizontal band below the rear window to form a luminous triangle.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2026, rear view

It is a sort of illuminated 'mouth' that frames the Alfa Romeo lettering on the tailgate, in a revised font, which replaces the brand's logo. The rear window has a pointed lower section, a solution already seen on the Tonale.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the engines

In terms of powertrains, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be offered exclusively with 100% electric motors. Power output will start at 350 bhp and go up to 800 bhp or even 1,000 bhp in the Quadrifoglio version.

The basis for the first electric Stelvio will be the STLA Large platform, an evolution of the superb Giorgio architecture created for the current Giulia and Stelvio.

The new Italian SUV is expected to adopt a layout with two rear-mounted electric motors and there will even be options with three (one at the front and two at the rear), like the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. It therefore seems likely that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be offered with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Estimated Alfa Romeo Stelvio data

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Year of introduction 2026 Bodystyle Midsize SUV Length 4.70 m Engines 2 electric (rear) or 3 electric (1 front and 2 rear) Drive Rear or all-wheel drive Power Between 350 and 1,000 bhp Battery 101-118 kWh Range 800 km (497 mi)

Nearly 800 km range

The 800-volt electric system and 101-118 kWh capacity battery will enable the new Stelvio to approach the 800 km (497 mi) range declared as the upper limit of the STLA Large platform. The introduction of the first solid-state batteries from Stellantis is also planned for 2026, when the second generation Stelvio will be introduced.

Production of the new Stelvio, as well as the new Giulia due in 2025 and the other European cars based on the STLA Large architecture, will be entrusted to the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.