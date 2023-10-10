The transition from 356 to 911 defined an era for Porsche and made it the brand it is today. The star of this important moment in the brand's history is the Type 754 T7, a concept whose shape set the brand on a new stylistic path.

A unique, legendary example, which can be admired in the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. This is its story.

The "donation" of the 356

Created in 1961, the 754 was developed by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche (son of the brand's founder), using a 356 as a basis. However, the shape of the prototype differed substantially from that of the "donor" car.

Although the design evolved steadily over the years until its unveiling at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show, the concept remained essentially true to itself.

Porsche Type 754 T7 Concept (1963)

In particular, the front end features a chrome element that makes the car appear wider, while the circular headlamps are an inheritance from the 356. The biggest differences arise at the side, as the 754 has a 100 mm longer wheelbase, while at the rear we find a flat "tail" with horizontally developed headlamps and two central exhaust outlets.

A question of engine (and name)

The cabin is more spacious than that of the 356, and the 754 even has four real seats for improved practicality in everyday use.

Under the bonnet of the Porsche, however, is a 2.2-litre six-cylinder engine with around 130 hp, developed specifically to replace the four-cylinder engine fitted in the 356 Carrera 2 (excessively noisy, according to engineers at the time).

Porsche Type 754 T7 Concept (1963)

At the Frankfurt Motor Show, the 754 was renamed the 901, only to change its name again due to its homonymity with a Peugeot model. Thus was born the 911, whose dynasty grew over the years to become a dream sports car for millions of enthusiasts around the world.