For Alfa Romeo, 2024 will be another decisive year, due to the debut of the Biscione firm's first electric car. We are talking about the famous B-SUV, which everyone referred to until a few months ago as Brennero, known internally as Project 966 or Kid... and which, in the end, could be called MiTo, Milano, Junior, Visconti or Arna: it depends on which source you want to listen to!

The other big news for 2024, but already unveiled in 2023, to keep CEO Imparato's promise to unveil "a new car every year", is the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the limited edition supercar that is expected to be delivered to its first customer on 17 December 2024; that is, in more than a year's time.

Here are all the new 2024 Alfa Romeo models:

Alfa Romeo B-SUV

Early 2024 is expected to see the official debut of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV, whose official name is still unknown, but which we have already had the chance to discover through some 'leaked' photos and our exclusive render, based on those same images.

Alfa Romeo B-SUV, render by Motor1.com

The styling is somewhere between the lines of the Tonale and the more evolved lines of the 33 Stradale supercar, but with compact proportions and sporty shapes worthy of the Milanese brand.

The starting point is the latest evolution of the Stellantis modular platform, the e-CMP2, which can accommodate electric, petrol or hybrid engines. It is the same architecture used by the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, which suggests that the length could be around 4.2 metres.

As for the engines of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV, some hypotheses can already be made, starting with the all-electric version which, as already previewed by the Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept, could be offered with front-wheel drive and 156 bhp or with all-wheel drive and much more power.

The Alfa Romeo B-SUV will also have a petrol mild hybrid version powered, in all likelihood, by Peugeot's new 1.2-litre mild hybrid, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power output, however, could be higher than the 136 bhp of the French 48V.

As for the price of the smallest Alfa Romeo, it is still too early to make reliable predictions, but we can assume a base price of around €30,000 (approx. £26,000) for the micro-hybrid and almost €40,000 (£35,000) for the electric version.

Name "Top secret", but not Brennero Body Urban SUV Engines Petrol mild hybrid and electric Launch Launch in early 2024 Price To be determined

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was unveiled at the end of August 2023, but for its first owner to drive it on the road we will have to wait until the first delivery, scheduled for 17 December 2024.

The new supercar was presented in two versions, petrol and electric, with a 620 bhp 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine for the petrol version and 750 bhp and 450 km (280 mile) range for the emission-free model.

Performance figures are already known for the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale petrol version, equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with a top speed of 333 km/h and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than 3 seconds. We will have to wait a few more months to see the electric car's performance figures, but it is easy to imagine even faster acceleration.

A total of 33 examples of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will be designed, produced and personalised by hand in the new "Bottega" installed in the Council Room of the Arese Museum, the symbolic place where the project for the first and historic 33 Stradale was approved in 1967.

The Italian manufacturer has not yet revealed how many customers have chosen the electric version of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, but we do know that there is still time to change the order from electric to thermal (and vice versa). In both cases, the price, which has not been officially confirmed, is expected to be in excess of €1 million.