Mercedes-Benz 's new products for 2024 include restyling of bestsellers and a continuous race towards electric models, without neglecting the classic combustion engines, but accompanied by small or large electric units.

A transition that has made the German brand a benchmark in the electric range, offering everything from a compact SUV such as the EQA to the flagship EQS, which is also available in an SUV version.

All new Mercedes-Benz products for 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQA restyling

About a year after the restyling of the GLA and GLB, Mercedes-Benz is refreshing the two electric derivatives, with a slight facelift concentrated mainly on the grille, which has gone to a pixelated, sealed black panel, in the style of other more recent EQs.

The new features of the refreshed EQA continue inside, with a new steering wheel with touch buttons and the latest evolution of the MBUX system. As for the powertrain, not much has changed: no new batteries are planned, but on the other hand the range is increased, reaching up to 560 km (350 miles) thanks to aerodynamic advances and specific tyres.

Name Mercedes-Benz EQA Body Compact SUV Engines Electric Arrival date First quarter 2024 Pricing N.D.

Mercedes-Benz EQB restyling

EQA and EQB travel virtually hand in hand. Thus, the seven-seater electric SUV EQB also receives substantially the same updates as its 'sibling' and shows the new front end, new interior controls, the new version of the MBUX system and general improvements in the efficiency of the propulsion system.

The same goes for the increased range. As with the EQA, the EQB also features the Mercedes me Charge automatic recognition function, which facilitates charging. Here, too, prices have not yet been announced, but will be announced soon and deliveries are expected from the early months of 2024.

Name Mercedes-Benz EQB Bodystyle Seven-seater SUV Engines Electric Arrival date First quarter 2024 Price N.D.

Mercedes-Benz CLA

The unveiling of the Vision CLA concept car at the Munich Motor Show served as a preview of the next generation of the popular coupé-styled saloon, which could steal the A-Class' thunder, especially on the electric front.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Concept 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA, foto espía

The final version has been circulating for some time in masked test units and will be offered with both internal combustion engines and as a 100% electric version, although it should arrive from 2025. The electric version will feature new batteries that promise a 750 km (465 mile) range on a single charge.

Name Mercedes-Benz CLA Body style Saloon Engines Petrol and diesel electrified (to be confirmed), and electric Arrival date 2024 (launch) Pricing N.D.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63

The CLE, which has replaced the previous C-Class and E-Class based coupés in one fell swoop, arrives with a range set to be enriched over the coming months with plug-in versions and the 455 bhp AMG 53. The next member of the line-up is the range-topper, with the usual 63 nameplate.

The only relative certainty is that it will be very, very powerful, almost certainly ditching the V8 in favour of a plug-in hybrid system with a four-cylinder engine producing 680 bhp. Little is known about the rest, such as its debut date, although it will probably be late next spring.

Name Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Coupé Bodystyle Coupé Engines Plug-in hybrid Arrival date Mid 2024 (launch) Pricing N.D.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabrio

Between the CLE Coupé already on the market and the arrival of the AMG, the CLE Cabrio, the only four-seater convertible in the range, should find space. Previewed this summer in two images, it confirms the presence of a traditional electrically-operated canvas roof.

Details of the range are not yet available, but it is logical to expect it to be identical to that of the coupé, i.e. with light hybrid petrol engines, accompanied by diesel versions and powerful AMG variants.

Name Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible Bodystyle Four-seater convertible Engines Petrol and diesel with light hybridisation (to be confirmed) Arrival date Early 2024 Pricing N.D.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 S E-Performance Coupé

The GLC Coupé will be supplemented by two AMG performance versions, the 43 and 63 S E-Performance, both based on four-cylinder units and electrified.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

The GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is powered by the 421 bhp 2.0-litre engine and the 14 bhp EQ Boost system, a lightly hybridised block that accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

In the GLC 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Coupé, on the other hand, the 2.0-litre engine starts with 476 bhp and, thanks to the plug-in hybrid system, can develop a total of 680 bhp to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach 275 km/h self-limited.

Name Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 S E-Performance Coupé Bodystyle Coupé-style SUV Engines Petrol light hybrid and plug-in hybrid Arrival date Spring 2024 Pricing N.D.

Presented in September at the Munich Motor Show, the crossover version of the E-Class continues the successful formula of 'reinforced' bodywork, increased but adjustable ground clearance with the adaptive Airmatic suspension, and 18-inch alloy wheels, but also optional 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of powertrain, it should be offered with a single option, the 197 bhp 2.0-litre turbo diesel with EQ Boost technology (light hybridisation), nine-speed automatic transmission and of course 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Prices and launch date have not yet been announced.

Name Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Bodystyle Family Engine Diesel with mild hybridisation Arrival date N.D. Prices N.D.

Mercedes-AMG E 53

This AMG option represents the link between the normal versions and the most furious of all. Seen recently also with estate bodywork and massive camouflage, the new E 53 should be powered by a plug-in hybrid system with an inline six-cylinder engine and almost 520 bhp of power.

The same powertrain could also be available in a 700 bhp variant for the future E 63.

Name Mercedes-AMG E 53 Body style Saloon and estate Engine Plug-in hybrid Arrival date Second half of 2024 Pricing N.D.

Mercedes-Benz EQG

Long awaited for some years, the electric variant of the G-Class is not born from one of Mercedes-Benz's new electric platforms, but it is a demonstration of what the company is capable of achieving by electrifying existing models. Now it looks like it's close to landing.

It should use the same stringer and cross member chassis as the traditional G, but modified enough to accommodate the large battery and four electric motors, all covered with carbon-Kevlar panels to protect them from water and rough terrain.

Name Mercedes-Benz EQG Body SUV Engines Electric Arrival date Late 2024 Pricing N.D.

Mercedes-AMG GT

The new generation of the Mercedes-AMG brand's sports coupé was recently unveiled and is ready to hit the market. It is the closed variant of the SL and is now longer and offers a 2+2-seater configuration.

Prices have not yet been announced, but should be in the region of €200,000 (approx. £173,000). The range includes two versions with twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engines, called 55 4MATIC+, with 476 bhp and 700 Nm, and 63 4MATIC+ with 585 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, both with all-wheel drive, Speedshift nine-speed multi-plate clutch transmission, steering rear axle and self-locking rear differential.