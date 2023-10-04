A design trademark filing from the United Kingdom offers a glimpse at the upcoming BMW 5 Series Touring estate without any camouflage. The application comes from the United Kingdom where the German automaker puts it in the classifications for "MOTOR CARS, BUSES AND LORRIES" and "GAMES AND TOYS." The latter category suggests a scale model of the long-roof model would be available.

The design trademark doesn't offer any additional details beyond the images of the estate. Spy shots tell us that combustion, electric, and high-performance M5 variants are on the way. This appears to be a more basic model because the bodywork isn't particularly aggressive or sporty.

The nose matches what's on the BMW 5 Series saloon. There's a simple front fascia with a trapezoidal piece of trim with a rectangular opening in the center. The grille and headlights are just like the ones on the four-door.

The changes are behind the B-pillar where the Touring has an extended roof to create the hatchback for the estate. The taillights wrap around the tail and are L-shaped. The appearance is similar to recent photos of the BMW 530e. The exhaust pipes are barely visible in the shots from the rear three-quarters view.

The gallery of spy shots above shows the M5 Touring. It has an aggressive front fascia and prominent side sills. Quad exhaust pipes point out of the back. The powertrain is reportedly a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with an electric motor. In the BMW XM, this setup makes 735 bhp, and the estate could have even more.

The BMW i5 Touring will have a largely closed nose since EVs have different cooling requirements than their ICE counterparts. The bottom tip of the rear bumper. The saloon is available as the i5 eDrive40 making 335 bhp and 295 lb-ft. The i5 M60 xDrive boosts the output to 590 hp and 549 lb-ft. Both use a battery pack with a net capacity of 84.3 kilowatt-hours.

It's possible the 5 Series Touring could debut before the end of the year. If not, expect the premiere to be in 2024 and for it to go on sale later that year.

