As expected, a substantial proportion of Audi' s new products for 2024 will be electric saloons and SUVs, although there will certainly be firsts to suit all tastes.

In what promises to be the biggest product offensive in the brand's history (and one that makes up for delays due to production problems in the recent past), the company still has more than a few bullets left to fire in the form of combustion engines, especially high-performance ones.

However, the new Audi electrics are the real revolution and the main course: from the update of the Q4 e-tron, already presented, to the main course with the launch of the Q6 and A6 Avant e-tron, through a whole series of novelties (including the new A4, which becomes the A5) that will 'stretch' over 12 months almost breathlessly for the brand with the four rings.

Here are all the new 2024 Audi products:

Audi RS 3 restyling

Due in 2024, the updated version of the RS 3 Sportback is expected to feature mainly new styling and trim: changes to the grille, headlight graphics, skirts and rear diffuser - basically everything that is covered in the spy photos.

Audi RS 3 Sportback restyling, spy photo at the Nürburgring

The images were captured a few months ago at the Nürburgring, where the latest update of the high-performance compact was spotted during testing. There are no rumours about the turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine, which could also remain unchanged at 400 bhp.

Name Audi RS 3 Sportback Bodystyle Compact 5p Engine Petrol Launch date 2024 (tbc) Price To be confirmed

Audi Q4 e-tron 2024

The updated compact electric SUV, the Audi Q4 e-tron, was announced in September, with orders opening in October and arriving in dealerships between December and January 2024. It is a mid-life update, affecting both equipment and electric performance, including range, and naturally also extends to the Sportback version.

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback Model Year 2024

The main new features are the optimised battery with a capacity of 77 kWh, with a maximum recharging power of 175 kW in direct current (40 kW more than the previous model) and only 28 minutes to go from 10% to 80%.

The reorganised range therefore no longer starts with the 40 version, but with the 45, with a range of 562 km, 22 km more, on the WLTP cycle, and 282 bhp (+81 bhp) of power for a 0 to 100 km/h that is reduced from 8.5 to 6.7 seconds. The 45 is also available with quattro all-wheel drive, again with 282 bhp (+31 bhp), and then there's the 55 e-tron, which goes from 295 to 335 bhp and boasts a 0-100 km/h of 5.4 seconds.

Name Audi Q4 e-tron and e-tron Sportback Bodystyle 5-passenger SUV Engines Electric Launch date October 2023 (orders), Dec-Jan 2024 (deliveries) Price To be confirmed

Audi A5 Sportback and Avant

The most important non-electric newcomer of 2024 marks a momentous change, if only in terms of image. After decades, Audi is changing the acronym of its successful mid-size model, "sliding" it to the odd number.

Thus, whereas the A5 used to designate the coupé derivatives of the A4, it now encompasses the entire family of mid-size models with internal combustion engines, due to a new naming policy that leaves the even numbers for future electric models.

Nuevo Audi A5 Sportback, primeras fotos espía Nuevo Audi A5 Avant, primeras fotos espía

The new Audi A5 has already been revealed in both the sedan version, which will take the name Sportback and thus also replace the four-door coupé, and in the family version Avant, but the date of its official unveiling has not yet been set.

It will be available with mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines and plug-in hybrids. There will also be high-performance S and RS versions with up to at least 450 bhp.

Name Audi A5 Sportback and A5 Avant Bodystyles Sedan and estate Engines Gasoline and diesel mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid Arrival date 2024 (to be confirmed) Price To be confirmed

Audi A6 e-tron and A6 Avant e-tron

Second only to the Q6, the A6 e-tron electric mid-size represents another momentous step for Audi in beginning the electrification of its historic models.

We had hoped to see it in its final form later this year, and that may be the case, but for now we have to make do with the convincing concept cars shown in 2022.

Audi A6 e-tron concept Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept

The new model will be based on the new PPE platform, developed by Audi together with Porsche, with rear- or dual-engine quattro versions and a new, highly efficient electric architecture. However, we won't see it, or rather, we won't see it until the end of 2024, although the final versions have already been in testing for some time, including the high-performance variants.

Name Audi A6 e-tron and A6 Avant e-tron Bodystyle Sedan and wagon Engines Electric Arrival date End 2024 Price To be defined

Audi Q6 e-tron

The launch of the new mid-size electric SUV is Audi's central event in 2024 and will take place around the middle of the year. It is the model that will debut the PPE platform, the first native electric architecture developed by Audi, albeit with the participation of Porsche, which will adopt it from the Macan E onwards.

Audi Q6 e-tron, official prototype photo

Of the Q6 e-tron we now know the near-final design, previewed by the official prototype photo, the high-tech lighting and the interior with three screens (including a 14.9-inch central one), which we saw in person at the Munich Motor Show in September. It is also known that Audi is planning a Sportback variant, which should arrive a little later.

Name Audi Q6 e-tron Bodystyle 5-passenger SUV Engines Electric Launch date Mid 2024 (launch) Price To be defined

Audi RS 7

As already explained in connection with the A4 heir, there will also be a migration to the number '7' for the non-electric A6. This is confirmed by sightings of this aerodynamic saloon, which should be the new RS 7, but without the typical Sportback tailgate.

Audi RS 7 2024, first spy photo

Name A7/RS 7 Body 4-passenger saloon Engines Petrol and diesel mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid Launch date 2024 (launch) Price To be defined

Audi Q8 restyling

A year after welcoming the electric Audi Q8 e-tron to its family, i.e. the first updated and renamed e-tron, it is now the turn of the 'classic' Q8, with a mid-career restyling, mainly concentrating on the front end and headlights.

Audi Q8 restyling (2023)

The octagonal single-frame grille with new vertical slats, the design of the HD Matrix LED headlamps, the dynamic OLED taillamps and the exhaust tailpipes are changed.

The petrol range ranges from the 55 TFSI with 335 bhp to the SQ8 with the 4.0-litre V8 and 500 bhp, while among the diesels we have the mild hybrid 45 TDI and 50 TDI with 228 bhp and 282 bhp and 600 Nm. Plug-in hybrid and RS Q8 versions will arrive a little later.