Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says his team needs to "give our drivers a better car" after what he labelled a race of "damage limitation" at Monza.

The team struggled for performance with its low downforce package over the Italian GP weekend, with Fernando Alonso qualifying 10th and finishing ninth, and Lance Stroll out of the points in 16th from 20th on the grid.

With Ferrari logging third and fourth the Maranello team moved ahead of Aston into third place in the constructors' championship.

The race provided the team with a painful reminder of its weakness at high-speed tracks, and Krack is adamant that it will have to be addressed for the Las Vegas event in November, where long straights dominate the layout.

"The term damage limitation I think we stressed it a bit too much already," Krack told Motorsport.com of the Monza race.

"Yes, two points. But we lost a position to Ferrari. And the most important thing is that we take the lessons learned for Las Vegas, and also for next year.

"So I think it's really important. We had similar issues last year when we came here, and we need to do a step forward in these kinds of circuits."

Asked if the team had anything in the pipeline that might help, he said: "We have a list of things still coming from now to the end of the season. Vegas I think is the second to last race, and we hope that some of these updates are helping to do that."

Krack admitted that a tricky car and one-stop strategy made life harder for Alonso and Stroll in Monza.

"I think honestly, both drivers did a fantastic job, because the car was really difficult to drive," he said.

"They were both finished. And honestly, we have to give our drivers a better car, they drove themselves out of out of it. You should have seen them, they were really, really exhausted.

"Obviously, we did such a strategy, you take all the tyre degradation with you when you do a one-stop, but it was it was the thing to do. And it was difficult, and we need to give them better tools. Like this it's difficult to race for good points."

Krack believes that the AMR23 will be more competitive in Singapore, despite a revised layout.

"The character is not changing much," he said. "I mean, it's changing a little bit. You take out four corners, obviously, the circuit becomes quicker. But all-in-all, I think it still stays the same character, or similar character, and it should be more suitable for us.

"I think we should be better than we have been at Monza. At the end of the day we need to still close the gap on the steps that we have made so far. And then see if this is helping for Singapore. But we need to get better on tracks like Monza as well."

Related video