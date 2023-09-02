Carlos Sainz stunned Max Verstappen to claim pole for Ferrari at Formula 1’s 2023 Italian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc third and both Ferrari drivers escaping sanction for Q1 outlap infractions.

The session at Monza also formed the second 2023 qualifying session run to the Alternative Tyre Allocation rules that required the drivers to run the hards throughout Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.

Both Ferrari drivers had faced a post-qualifying investigation for failing to follow the race director’s instructions in terms of maximum laptime that had been set ahead of Saturday’s action to avoid traffic chaos in this session, based on the duration of their respective outlaps at the end of Q1. But just as qualifying concluded, it was announced that there would be no further action required by the stewards.

In Q3, Sainz led Leclerc after the first runs – the Spaniard’s 1m20.532s giving him the edge by 0.032s over his team-mate, who had led the way and provided a handy tow. Verstappen, running ahead of the pack and followed by Perez, ended up running slightly wide out of the della Roggia chicane, as he trailed Sainz by 0.099s.

On the second runs, Verstappen ran between the Ferrari pair – suggesting the tow factor at both Ferrari and Red Bull was not a critical consideration. Here, Leclerc led the way of the frontrunners and he blitzed to provisional pole with a 1m20.361s before Verstappen stole ahead.

But Sainz would not be denied – having been the lead Ferrari driver throughout practice and until Leclerc’s final flier just seconds earlier – as he flashed through with a stunning late gain to claim pole with a 1m20.294s and send the home crowd into raptures.

George Russell finished fourth, with Perez only fifth in the second Red Bull, while Alex Albon took sixth for Williams. Oscar Piastri ended up seventh for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

Earlier, Verstappen led Q2, where Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant were knocked out.

The middle segment featured Lawson reaching that stage for the first time in his short F1 career as Daniel Ricciardo’s injury replacement, while Hamilton needed a big final lap to jump from the drop zone after the first runs to progressing in Q2 sixth.

In Q1, which Verstappen topped despite losing his first lap to a track limits violation at the second Lesmo, Zhou Guanyu, Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll were eliminated.

Ocon had two dramatic moments in that session – nearly colliding with Norris when on a preparation lap and the McLaren was flying towards the Parabolica and then running into the gravel exiting the Ascari chicane mid-way through the opening segment.

F1 Italian GP - Qualifying results

Q1

Main Information Additional Data Driver Info Driver Info Driver Info Main Information Additional Data Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h 1 M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 9 1'21.573 255.658 2 A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 9 +0.088 0.088 255.382 3 C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 9 +0.215 0.127 254.986 4 Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsuno da AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 9 +0.279 0.064 254.786 5 S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 9 +0.338 0.059 254.603 6 L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 9 +0.357 0.019 254.544 7 C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 9 +0.392 0.035 254.435 8 L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 9 +0.404 0.012 254.398 9 L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 9 +0.422 0.018 254.342 10 F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 8 +0.470 0.048 254.193 11 O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 10 +0.533 0.063 253.998 12 L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 9 +0.539 0.006 253.979 13 G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9 +0.575 0.036 253.868 14 V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 +0.676 0.101 253.556 15 N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 10 +0.770 0.094 253.267 16 Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 +0.817 0.047 253.122 17 P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 7 +0.972 0.155 252.647 18 E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 8 +0.975 0.003 252.638 19 K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 8 +1.019 0.044 252.503 20 L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 9 +1.287 0.268 251.687

Q2

Main Information Additional Data Driver Info Driver Info Driver Info Main Information Additional Data Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h 1 M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6 1'20.937 257.667 2 C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6 +0.040 0.040 257.539 3 C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 5 +0.054 0.014 257.495 4 S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6 +0.303 0.249 256.706 5 A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6 +0.335 0.032 256.604 6 L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6 +0.432 0.097 256.299 7 G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6 +0.445 0.013 256.258 8 O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 8 +0.590 0.145 255.802 9 F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 5 +0.606 0.016 255.752 10 L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 8 +0.644 0.038 255.633 11 Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 6 +0.657 0.013 255.592 12 L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 6 +0.821 0.164 255.079 13 N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6 +0.839 0.018 255.023 14 V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 +1.003 0.164 254.513 15 L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 6 +1.007 0.004 254.500

Q3