The Maserati GranCabrio will debut during Monterey Car Week that runs from 11 through 20 August this year. A new batch of spy photos provides a look at the upcoming convertible without a bit of camouflage.

This GranCabrio has a dark silver body with black wheels and matching exterior trim. The exhaust pipes appear to have polished tips. The seats seem to be charcoal grey. A "Trofeo" badge is above the front wing/fender vents.

The GranCabrio's styling primarily comes from the new GranTurismo. They seem to be identical ahead of the A-pillar. The folding soft top forces styling differences for the rear deck to create enough space for fitting the roof.

We expect the GranCabrio to launch with a version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine. The version in the GranTurismo offers 489 bhp and 442 pound-feet of torque in the Modena grade or 550 bhp and 479 lb-ft in the Trofeo trim.

In addition, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio will have Folgore fully electric variants. They'll use three motors, making a total of 750 bhp and 995 lb-ft. Maserati estimates the coupe reaches 62 mph in 2.7 seconds.

Previously, Maserati confirmed the GranCabrio Folgore would debut in 2023. We don't have enough details about the timing to know whether this is the one premiering in Monterey.

The GranCabrio won't be the only new Maserati debuting during Monterey Car Week. The MCXtrema will also debut there. It's the track-only variant of the MC20. The model also uses a version of the Nettuno twin-turbo V6, but this application makes 730 bhp. Maserati is only making 62 of them. Pricing is not yet available.

The GranTurismo starts at £150,000 for the Modena trim in the United Kingdom. The more powerful Trofeo grade takes the figure to £160,000. We don't yet have prices for the Folgore. From looking at other models, the convertible is usually more expensive than the hardtop. With this in mind, we'd expect the GranCabrio to come at a premium.

