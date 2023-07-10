The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf will soon get an update. Between late 2023 and early 2024, the iconic German hatchback will receive a significant redesign. This will possibly be the final revision before the model becomes an EV.

Spy shots show that development vehicles are now testing in Europe. Our artists used those images as a guide to create this rendering of how the updated Golf could look.

What Will It Look Like?

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf Restyling Motor1.com Rendering

Volkswagen is not revolutionising the Golf's appearance for this refresh. The revisions include slimmer LED headlights with illuminated strips that stretch toward the vehicle's centre. The lower fascia has a smaller grille and body-colour inserts on the sides. We also expect VW to introduce new wheel designs and exterior paint colours.

What Kind Of Tech Will It Have?

Volkswagen Golf Refresh Interior Spy Shot

The revised Golf's cabin (above) receives an updated digital instrument cluster and a tall infotainment screen on top of the dashboard that might measure as large as 12 inches. We expect the system to run revised software for tailoring the graphics to the bigger display.

What’s Under The Hood?

The Golf's powertrain lineup will remain quite varied in Europe. The options will include mild-hybrid options making 110 bhp and 150 bhp. There will also be the plug-in hybrid GTE that will possibly receive more power and a revised battery for a longer electric driving range. The diesel choices will include 116-bhp, 150-bhp, and 200-bhp of the 2.0-litre turbodiesel. The turbocharged 2.0-litre will continue to power the sporty GTI and R models.

A recent report indicates VW might no longer offer the refreshed Golf with a manual gearbox. It's not clear whether that would apply to the US, too.

How Much Will It Cost?

Like with most vehicle refreshes, we expect the updated Golf to cost slightly more than the current one. Instead, the Golf Life would likely continue to be the starting point in the UK, and it currently starts at £26,565. The top of the range Golf R currently goes for £44,170.

When Will We See It?

The refreshed Golf goes on sale in 2024. However, the public premiere could happen before the end of the year.