The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has signed a deal with lubricants supplier Valvoline, which will be marked by a one-off livery for this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Aramco subsidiary Valvoline Global has signed on to become the Silverstone outfit's long-term official lubricant partner.

At Silverstone, Valvoline's red and blue V-shaped logo will feature on the engine cover, sidepod and front wing of the AMR23 car driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The American company's branding will continue to feature throughout 2023 when Aston Martin reverts to its standard livery.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin's title partner and prominent F1 sponsor Aramco completed a takeover of Valvoline for $2.65bn.

According to Aston Martin F1 team boss Mike Krack, the long-term partnership with its new lubricant supplier will benefit the team's switch to Honda engines from 2026 onwards.

“Everyone at the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team is delighted to welcome Valvoline Global as our Official Lubricant Partner.

“From this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Valvoline Global will provide race-proven lubricants for our AMR23 to help drive performance.

"This long-term partnership with Valvoline Global will also benefit our new works power unit partnership with Honda from 2026 with bespoke lubricants.”

Valvoline has a long pedigree in motorsports, dating back to the early years of the sport in the late 19th century. Its recognisable colour scheme has been a regular fixture in the United States racing scene, with long associations in NASCAR, IndyCar and drag racing including an iconic IndyCar sponsorship with Al Unser Jr in the early 1990s.

It is currently partnered with the NASCAR Cup outfit Hendrick Motorsports that runs Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

Valvoline has also sporadically appeared in F1, including a brief stint with Lotus in the late 1970s when it fuelled Mario Andretti's Lotus 79 to the 1978 world championship. It was last active in F1 as the lubricant supplier of the short-lived Marussia F1 team.

