The new-look Mazda2 supermini is now on sale in the UK with prices starting at £17,750. Sitting alongside the Yaris-based Mazda2 Hybrid in the Japanese brand’s small car range, the petrol-powered Mazda2 comes with a new look and new interior trim, as well as a new four-tier range.

Every model in the line-up has been revamped with a slightly different nose – although some are more different than others – while there’s a new rear bumper and two new exterior colours are available. Inside, meanwhile, there are new decorative dash panels and some versions get a colour-coded cabin.

The entry price pays for the basic Centre-Line car, which comes with a large coloured panel across the grille, as well as a yellow accent tab that’s repeated in the rear bumper. The new decorative dash panel, meanwhile, is mint-coloured on Air Stream Blue and Ceramic Metallic cars, while on Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White, Platinum Quartz and Polymetal Grey cars the dash panel is pure white. The remaining exterior colours get a mirror black finish.

Centre-Line cars also come with 15-inch silver alloy wheels, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and cruise control, as well as integrated Bluetooth and climate control. There’s also a choice of two engines, both of which are based on the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol block and manual gearbox. As standard, the Centre-Line comes with 74 bhp, but customers can opt for the more potent 89 bhp version.

Moving up the range, Homura models come with a more conventional grille with a red accent tab, as well as 16-inch black alloy wheels and a black roof antenna. Inside, there’s black cloth upholstery with red accents, while the dash panel is black and there are red air vent surrounds. The only engine on offer is the 89 bhp petrol engine that’s an option on the Centre-Line.

Alternatively, customers could upgrade to the Exclusive-Line, which comes with much the same styling as the Centre-Line but gets 16-inch bright alloy wheels. It too gets the 89 bhp engine from the Homura, but it’s available with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions.

Finally, the range is topped by the Homura Aka, which unsurprisingly steals some of the Homura’s styling. However, it gets black half-leather seats with red accents, while there’s a heated leather steering wheel and a soft-touch black dash panel. Perhaps more exciting, however, is the choice of engines. Like the Exclusive-Line, the Homura Aka gets the 89 bhp engine with either a manual or automatic gearbox, but customers can also go for a 113 bhp engine with a manual transmission.

“The Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles,” said Mazda UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson. “The 2023 Mazda2 offers our customers extra individuality with more distinct model grades, increased colour choice and refreshed styling. And with the 2023 Mazda2 being sold alongside the Mazda2 Hybrid we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs.”