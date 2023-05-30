Last year saw fewer road deaths on the streets of London than any other year not affected by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new report by Transport for London (TfL), which found 101 people were killed on London’s roads in 2022 – an increase of 11 percent compared with 2021.

Although the number of deaths and serious injuries is higher than in 2020 and 2021, TfL has said comparisons with the previous two years are difficult due to the reduced traffic levels seen during coronavirus lockdowns. However, TfL’s new report still describes 2022 as “one of the lowest years on record” for both deaths and serious injuries.

TfL says it is currently measuring itself against the baseline of 2005-2009, against which the mayor, Sadiq Khan, targeted a 65-percent reduction in the number of people killed and seriously injured by 2022. However, last year’s figures represented a reduction of just 38 percent compared with that baseline.

People walking, cycling and motorcycling continue to be the most likely road users to be killed or seriously injured on London’s roads, despite safety improvements. The number of people killed while cycling has fallen by 58 percent compared with the 2005-2009 baseline, while the number of cyclists seriously injured fell by 42 percent. But TfL says this has coincided with an 88-percent increase in journeys made by bicycle, suggesting cycling has become much safer overall.

Naturally, cars continue to be the most likely type of vehicle to be involved in a collision on London’s roads, involved in 65 percent of all casualties on the streets of the capital. Around half of the fatal collisions in London during 2022 reported speed as a contributory factor.

There has also been a significant reduction in the number of road users killed or seriously injured in collisions involving buses in London. Compared with the 2005-2009 baseline, there has been a reduction of 54 percent, while the number of bus journeys has increased.

“The latest casualty stats from 2022 show that it is imperative that we continue to do all we can to meet our Vision Zero goal of eliminating deaths and serious injury from London's roads,” said Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief safety, health and environment officer. “Protecting everyone on the road is a priority for us. Without safe streets, we know that people won't choose the most healthy and sustainable modes of transport and there is still much more to do to eradicate road deaths and serious injuries. We are determined to make London a greener, more sustainable and safer city, and Vision Zero is an essential part of building a better London for everyone."