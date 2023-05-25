The new Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck will go on sale in the UK on June 14 with prices starting at £33,000 plus VAT. The new vehicle, which shares much with the latest-generation Ford Ranger, will be offered in a choice of four different trim levels, while three engine options will be available.

The starting price, which equates to £40,791 on the road when VAT is included, pays for the basic Life model, which comes with 17-inch silver alloy wheels, LED headlights and a 10-inch infotainment screen, complete with a rear-view camera system. Life customers will also get a choice of two 2-litre diesel engines, with the basic 168 bhp version getting a six-speed manual gearbox, while the more powerful 201 bhp engine will come with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Customers looking for more kit – or more power – will want the Style model, which builds on the Life trim with 18-inch Amadora alloy wheels, a chrome styling bar behind the cab and black side steps with a chrome insert. The Style also gets an upgraded 12-inch central infotainment system with satellite navigation, while the camera is upgraded to a 360-degree system.

Like the Life, the Style model will be offered with a choice of two engines, but there’s no manual option. Instead, the £41,450-plus-VAT asking price pays for the 2-litre, 201 bhp diesel engine with its 10-speed automatic gearbox, while customers can upgrade to a 3-litre diesel V6. That engine, which produces 237 bhp, also comes with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, but it commands a £2,500-plus-VAT premium.

That engine also powers the PanAmericana model, which comes in at £46,200 plus VAT. Focussed on off-road capability, the PanAmericana gets a locking rear differential and an underride guard, as well as the comfort suspension system. It also gets 18-inch black alloy wheels and the premium bumper with a black X insert across the front end of the vehicle.

Finally, the range is topped by the Aventura model, which comes with the same 237 bhp engine as the PanAmericana. However, the top-end version costs £47,000 plus VAT, and that pays for massive 21-inch Varberg alloy wheels, chrome-plated exterior mirror caps and door handles, and a “premium bumper” with a silver X graphic at the front.

All new Amaroks will also get VW Commercial Vehicles’ “5+ Promise”, including five services, a five-year warranty and five years’ roadside assistance. That’s a standard feature across the range, and comes included in the quoted prices.