The organisation in charge of London’s main roads has announced new contracts to install around 100 rapid electric car chargers in public spaces in the capital. Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed one contract to build 39 charging points, while another contract for more than 60 chargers will be revealed in the autumn.

The first batch of charging bays, set to be installed across south and south-west London, will be implemented at 24 different locations by charging firm Zest. The 39 bays will all be installed by the autumn of 2024 at locations including Sutton and Bromley.

Later this year, TfL plans to announce a second contract for more than 60 further charging points, which will be located in other areas of the capital. The new charging points will be placed in parking bays near key routes typically used by high mileage, commercial users including taxis and freight vehicles.

According to TfL, the new contracts are part of the Mayor’s Office’s plans to “unlock” land owned by TfL and other members of the Greater London Authority, including the London Fire Brigade, the London Ambulance Service, the Metropolitan Police and partners in the NHS, to increase the provision for rapid charging. The organisation describes the new chargers as the “infrastructure needed to keep London at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution”.

At present, more than 100,000 plug-in electric cars and vans are registered in London, while the capital has almost 13,000 charge points. As a result, London currently accounts for almost a third (31 percent) of the UK’s charging infrastructure, making it the most charger-rich region of the country. The capital is aiming to have between 40,000 and 60,000 charge points by 2030.

“These 39 bays are the start of our new programme to boost the number of rapid charging points in the capital by making public land available to private sector providers to support those making the switch to zero emission vehicles,” said David Rowe, TfL’s director of investment delivery planning. “More rapid charging points are key to encouraging people and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles, giving drivers confidence that they have a place to power up in a short period of time. We're glad to be working with Zest UK to expand the number of EV charging points across the capital, adding to the city's extensive network.

"As we work towards the Mayor's commitment to achieving Net Zero carbon by 2030, we hope the easier access to rapid and ultra-rapid charging points will encourage those who need to drive in the capital to consider the greenest vehicles for their next car or van which will have the most significant impact in cleaning up London's toxic air and tackle climate change."