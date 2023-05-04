Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year and is due to drive F1 cars from his own collection up the hill.

Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of last season, last appeared at the Goodwood event in 2012 when he piloted the Red Bull RB7 he took to the previous year’s title.

Now he will return and is due to drive some of the significant F1 cars he owns, including Nigel Mansell’s title-winning Williams FW14B and his ex-Ayrton Senna McLaren MP4/8 from 1993, up the hill over the 15-16 July weekend.

All the cars Vettel drives at the event will be powered by sustainable fuels, following the ‘Race without Trace’ initiative he launched last year at Silverstone when he drove the FW14B using e-fuels.

“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years,” said Vettel.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars, which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.

“I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today, and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

It is estimated that 20% of the cars in action at this year’s Festival of Speed, the 30th edition of the event, will be powered by alternative methods, whether electric, hydrogen or synthetic fuels.

The Duke of Richmond added: “I am enormously excited to welcome Sebastian back to Goodwood this summer.

“I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the hill.

“His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Porsche will be the celebrated marque at this year’s event.

The manufacturer is recognising the 75th anniversary of the creation of its first car this year – the same milestone the Goodwood circuit is also commemorating – and a special parade of Porsches will take to the hill.