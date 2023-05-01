The new-look Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback is now available to order from UK dealerships with prices starting at £37,115. Revamped for 2023, the new model is now fitted with upgraded cabin materials and a fresh exterior design, not to mention some more cutting-edge driver assistance technology.

Revealed in March, the updated car is marked out by enlarged air intakes and the removal of the original car’s black strip beneath the windscreen, a move designed to make the bonnet look longer. VW has also added the option of Dark Olivine Green paint and the inclusion of animal-free materials.

The company says it has “listened to customer feedback” on that front, with no animal products used in the cabin and more soft-touch, foam-backed touch points dotted around the cabin. In the door trims and seat covers, meanwhile, there’s Artvelours Eco microfibre material that’s made largely from recycled materials.

Customers will be offered a choice of two battery sizes, with the cheapest option being the 58 kWh Pro option, which offers 120 kW charging speeds that allow it to charge from five to 80 percent in 35 minutes. That will be joined by the 77 kWh Pro S, which can be charged from five to 80 percent in 30 minutes, assuming you can find a charger that will provide charging speeds in excess of 170 kW. Opt for the larger battery, and VW’s official figures suggest a range of just under 350 miles on a single charge, while the smaller battery is capable of up to 265 miles between trips to the plug.

Both batteries are paired with a 150 kW electric motor, which delivers the equivalent of 201 bhp to the rear wheels. That means it’ll get from 0-62 mph in less than seven seconds and reach a top speed of around 100 mph.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, two-tone paintwork and LED headlights, as well as a touchscreen navigation system, wireless phone charging and heated front seats. Two-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control are also thrown in on all models. Upgrading to the Pro S model gets you larger 19-inch alloy wheels, but otherwise the basic specification is much the same.

“The new ID.3 marks the next exciting step in Volkswagen’s electrification journey,” said Phil Taylor, head of product planning at Volkswagen UK. “This fantastic car, with its numerous improvements, demonstrates clearly our commitment to value, design and sustainability.”