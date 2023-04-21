People in more deprived areas of London are more likely to be killed or injured on the roads than those in wealthier parts of the capital, according to a new report. A study commissioned by Transport for London, the organisation in charge of the capital’s major routes, found deprivation, age and gender all have an impact on the risk of using London’s roads.

The report found there was more chance of being killed or seriously injured while travelling through more deprived areas of London, with the most deprived 30 percent of postcodes having more than double the number of casualties per kilometre than the least deprived 30 percent. Similarly, the study revealed those living in the most deprived 30 percent of postcodes were almost twice as likely to be killed or injured in a collision, no matter where the collision took place.

But as well as revealing a deprivation gap in the casualty rates, the study also showed age plays a significant factor. The figures showed the 16-30 age group had the highest casualty risk across all modes of transport and all deprivation levels, while men and boys also have a higher risk of death than women and girls. In fact, the baseline risk for male road users of 0.53 per 1,000 people was more than twice as high as the 0.22 per 1,000 people observed for female road users.

Again, though, the gap between men and women was wider in deprived areas, with men living in the most deprived postcodes being almost three times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in road collisions than women living in the same areas.

TfL says the research has shown “continued action” is needed to improve safety on the road network in the capital, and to protect people shown to be at higher risk of collisions. TfL says it will “continue to analyse the cause of inequalities” in road safety to help shape future plans and investment, as well as “drive further action”.

“Even one death on our roads caused by a collision is too many, but the fact that these collisions disproportionately affect people in deprived areas is simply unjust,” said London’s walking and cycling commissioner, Will Norman. “Lowering speeds is key to reducing danger and increasing the number of 20mph zones in London is a key part of the Mayor's Vision Zero mission to eliminate death and serious injury from the transport network. We'll continue to work with TfL, the Met Police and London's boroughs improve safety on our roads and create a safer, fairer London for everyone.”