The UK government has confirmed plans to invest a total of almost £50 million to improve safety on more than 27 roads across the country. Included in the plan is a host of improvements such as the redesigning of junctions and improving some signage and road markings to help keep drivers safe.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT) a total of £47.5 million will be spent on 27 new schemes, which are intended to reduce the “risk of collisions” to reduce journey times, congestion and local emissions. The DfT will also work with local authorities and safety groups to help reduce the risk of accidents.

The allocation of the funding, which is split between schemes up and down the country, has been based on data provided by the Road Safety Foundation. The figures selected were based on a road safety risk, looking at data on those killed and seriously injured alongside traffic levels.

The department says previous rounds of its ongoing Safer Roads Fund programme focused on “treating the 50 highest-risk local ‘A road’ sections in England” adding “enhanced road safety engineering” strategies. The DfT estimates the scheme will prevent roughly 1,450 fatalities and serious injuries over the next 20 years.

According to the Road Safety Foundation analysis of the latest round of funding, early estimates suggest that the £47.5 million investment could prevent around 760 fatalities and serious injuries over the next 20 years, with a benefit to society of £420 million.

The DfT has also justified the expenditure by working out a benefit-to-cost ratio of the investment of 7.4 once whole-life costs are factored in. That means the government expects every £1 spent on the roads to return £7.40 in “societal benefits”.

“Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe,” said transport secretary Mark Harper. “We’re injecting £47.5 million so that local councils around the country have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while reducing congestion and emissions and supporting local economies.”

Meanwhile, Dr Suzy Charman, the executive director of the Road Safety Foundation, said the changes to roads have had a “big impact” on safety.

“The commitment and funding announced today is transformational for road safety teams in local authorities across the country,” she said. “It will allow them to proactively reduce risk and make these 27 roads safer and more inviting for all road users.

“Systematic changes have already had a big impact on road death and serious injury [and] we can design roads safely so when crashes occur, people can walk away. This can be done by clearing or protecting roadsides, putting in cross hatchings to add space between vehicles which provides safer junctions like roundabouts, or adding signalisation and/or turning pockets, and including facilities for walking and cycling.”