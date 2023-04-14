The refreshed Hyundai i10 city car is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £15,500. Now offered with a lightly updated exterior design and a smattering of new features across the range, the popular small car is one of the few remaining city cars on the market in the UK.

Externally, the latest iteration of the i10 is set apart by a new honeycomb mesh grille design, complete with LED daytime running lights. There are new headlight and tail light reflectors, too, plus updated Hyundai emblems and new 15- and 16-inch alloy wheel designs.

Inside, the latest i10s come with blue LED mood lighting and a new interior trim for the mid-range Premium versions, which now offer tartan fabric seats with vertical purple lines. Sportier N Line models, meanwhile, come with a new seat pattern to match the black-and-red interior styling pack.

Among the biggest changes to the i10 range is the new entry level Advance models, which start at £15,420 in the UK. Building on the old SE Connect versions, the Advance variants come with LED daytime running lights, ‘keyless’ entry and rear parking sensors, as well as USB-C charging ports. There are new safety systems, too, including lane-following assistance and ‘intelligent’ speed limit assistance.

As before, the Advance model is offered solely with the 66 bhp three-cylinder petrol engine that was seen on the old SE Connect. However, customers do get the choice of a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional five-speed automated manual transmission.

Moving up the range, the i10 Premium costs an extra £1,300 over the Advance, but it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as the aforementioned new interior design. Privacy glass is standard, too, and satellite navigation is available as an option.

Customers also get greater choice of powertrains, with the 1-litre, 66 bhp engine joined by the 83 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. Again, both motors are available with either a five-speed manual transmission or an automated manual gearbox.

Topping the range is the N Line, which is designed to give the i10 a sportier edge. As well as the new seat pattern, the new N Line models get heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, plus wireless phone charging. New alloy wheels and electric folding door mirrors are fitted, plus the bespoke N Line styling.

That range-topping variant is available with just one engine, and it’s the three-cylinder, 1-litre turbocharged unit also found in the closely related Kia Picanto. With 99 bhp, it’s offered solely with a six-speed manual gearbox, which helps to take the price to £18,020.

“The i10 has been synonymous with the Hyundai brand since its introduction in 2008 and has consistently delivered high sales volumes in the highly competitive A segment,” said Hyundai Motor UK’s president, Ashley Andrew. “With most of our competitors now concentrating on larger car segments, we are proud to continue to offer a genuinely enticing customer proposition, with the new i10 offering updated styling and a comprehensive specification at a price that ensures i10 remains one of the most affordable new cars available.”