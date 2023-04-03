Volkswagen has launched a new R-Line Plus version of its Touareg flagship SUV, which claims to offer better value for customers. With prices starting at £64,520, the R-Line Plus is said to offer features that worth “about £5,000” to the existing Touareg R-Line Tech models, but it costs less than £2,000 more.

For a total of £1,720 over the equivalent R-Line Tech model, the Touareg R-Line Plus is marked out by its 21-inch black alloy wheels, air suspension and panoramic sunroof, as well as an electric tailgate and heated windscreen. The high-end model also comes with black roof rails and a 30-colour ambient interior lighting system for good measure.

That’s in addition to the standard R-Line Tech equipment, which includes leather upholstery, sporty bumpers and four-zone climate control, as well as keyless entry and wireless phone charging. R-Line Tech models also come with a full 12-inch digital instrument display and the massive 15-inch central touchscreen, plus heated seats and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

To that, customers can add a selection of metallic and ‘premium’ paint finishes, with the silver, black and grey options costing almost £1,000, while the red and blue hues come in at £1,345. The sole ‘premium’ colour – Oryx White Pearl – commands a £2,005 premium. Other options include Dark Graphite wheels to replace the standard black units, as well as heated rear seats and a head-up display.

Customers can also add other features including a 360-degree manoeuvring camera, rear-axle steering for greater manoeuvrability, and ‘climate’ front seats with ventilation. Add features such as a spare wheel and tyre pressure monitoring system, and it’s easy to specify a Touareg R-Line Plus to well over £70,000.

As with the R-Line Tech versions of the Touareg, customers will get a choice of two 3-litre diesel engines, with the cheapest option offering 228 bhp. Both powertrains come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, and there’s no difference in fuel economy, with both managing 34.4 mpg on the official economy test.

However, there is a difference in price. While the Touareg R-Line Plus with the 228 bhp engine comes in at £64,520, the more powerful 282 bhp version will set you back £67,200 before options. Add in some of the aforementioned toys, and you could easily spend £70,000 even on the basic 228 bhp model.

“Volkswagen Touareg fans can now get more style, comfort and useful features for their money with the new Touareg R-line Tech Plus,” said the German brand in a statement. “The new model has additional features worth about £5,000 compared with the existing Touareg R-line Tech, but costs just £1,720 more.”