Volkswagen has launched a new R-Line Plus version of its Touareg flagship SUV, which claims to offer better value for customers. With prices starting at £64,520, the R-Line Plus is said to offer features that worth “about £5,000” to the existing Touareg R-Line Tech models, but it costs less than £2,000 more.

For a total of £1,720 over the equivalent R-Line Tech model, the Touareg R-Line Plus is marked out by its 21-inch black alloy wheels, air suspension and panoramic sunroof, as well as an electric tailgate and heated windscreen. The high-end model also comes with black roof rails and a 30-colour ambient interior lighting system for good measure.

That’s in addition to the standard R-Line Tech equipment, which includes leather upholstery, sporty bumpers and four-zone climate control, as well as keyless entry and wireless phone charging. R-Line Tech models also come with a full 12-inch digital instrument display and the massive 15-inch central touchscreen, plus heated seats and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Plus

To that, customers can add a selection of metallic and ‘premium’ paint finishes, with the silver, black and grey options costing almost £1,000, while the red and blue hues come in at £1,345. The sole ‘premium’ colour – Oryx White Pearl – commands a £2,005 premium. Other options include Dark Graphite wheels to replace the standard black units, as well as heated rear seats and a head-up display.

Customers can also add other features including a 360-degree manoeuvring camera, rear-axle steering for greater manoeuvrability, and ‘climate’ front seats with ventilation. Add features such as a spare wheel and tyre pressure monitoring system, and it’s easy to specify a Touareg R-Line Plus to well over £70,000.

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Plus

As with the R-Line Tech versions of the Touareg, customers will get a choice of two 3-litre diesel engines, with the cheapest option offering 228 bhp. Both powertrains come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, and there’s no difference in fuel economy, with both managing 34.4 mpg on the official economy test.

However, there is a difference in price. While the Touareg R-Line Plus with the 228 bhp engine comes in at £64,520, the more powerful 282 bhp version will set you back £67,200 before options. Add in some of the aforementioned toys, and you could easily spend £70,000 even on the basic 228 bhp model.

More on the Volkswagen Touareg:

vw touareg edition 20 model VW Touareg turns 20 this year, celebrates with special-edition model
vw touareg w12 for sale VW Touareg W12 Sport for sale reminds us of better times

“Volkswagen Touareg fans can now get more style, comfort and useful features for their money with the new Touareg R-line Tech Plus,” said the German brand in a statement. “The new model has additional features worth about £5,000 compared with the existing Touareg R-line Tech, but costs just £1,720 more.”

Gallery: Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Plus

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Plus
3 Photos
2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Plus 2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Plus 2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Plus