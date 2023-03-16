The expansive BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display will be available starting in 2025 on vehicles using the brand's Neue Klasse platform. The tech is an evolution of iDrive that adds the ability to create project information across the entire windscreen.

"With our new BMW Panoramic Vision, the windshield becomes a single large display that opens up completely new possibilities for designing our vehicles. Be it that the driver himself decides which information he wants to display in the field of vision or that all occupants can see all content. The revolutionary projection and the significantly clearer cockpit create an impressive new spatial and driving experience," said Frank Weber, member of the board of management for development at BMW AG, during the company's 2023 annual conference.

The BMW Panoramic Vision debuted on the iVision Dee concept at CES in 2023. The massive HUD included touch-sensitive sensors on the instrument panel that the company called the Mixed Reality Slider. More controls for it were on the steering wheel. There were five selectable modes that allowed the driver to pick how much info was on the display.

We'll see more of what BMW is planning at the IAA Mobility event in Munich. The company will present new details about the Neue Klasse platform there, including info about new control and information elements for iDrive.

The first two production vehicles riding on the Neue Klasse architecture will be a mid-sized car and SUV. They'll reportedly be roughly similar to the 3 Series and X3, but these vehicles will purely come as EVs.

More vehicles will ride on the Neue Klasse platform later. Production will begin in Hungary in 2025. Assembly will then expand to Munich in 2026 and Mexico in 2027. By the end of the decade, the plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, will build multiple models on these underpinnings, too.

The Neue Klasse platform will also support vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells. BMW isn't saying when a production model using this powertrain would arrive, though.

