Citroen is bringing petrol and diesel versions of its Berlingo MPV back to the market having previously ditched them in favour of electric power. The French company said the internal combustion variants, which will start at £25,465 in the UK, were returning to the range due to “popular demand”.

As 2020 drew to a close, Citroen announced the Berlingo would be available exclusively in all-electric e-Berlingo form, with internal combustion versions removed from the line-up. However, the company now says demand for petrol and diesel variants has “persisted” and they will be offered again from May 2023.

From that point, UK Berlingo customers will get a choice of four different powertrains, with the 134 bhp e-Berlingo joined by two diesel engines and a sole petrol option.

That petrol engine will be the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged PureTech 110 unit that has seen service in so many small-to-medium-sized vehicles built by Citroen’s parent company, Stellantis. With 109 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, the engine will be offered solely in conjunction with the entry-level Feel models.

However, with prices starting at £25,590, the PureTech 110 will not be the cheapest engine in the Berlingo range. That honour goes instead to the least powerful of the two diesels, the BlueHDi 100 engine. That uses a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine to produce 99 bhp, which goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Also offered solely with the Feel versions of the Berlingo, the BlueHDi 100 will start at £25,465.

The more expensive diesel option will be the BlueHDi 130 engine, with 128 bhp and an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. That option will be offered across both Feel and Flair XTR versions of the Berlingo, with prices starting at £29,825.

Although there’s a selection of engines available, buyers choosing petrol and diesel versions of the Berlingo will be limited to the shorter of the two body styles available: the ‘M’ model. Buyers who want the longer XL version will have to go for the e-Berlingo, which is the only Berlingo available with seven seats.

“In late 2020, Citroen announced Berlingo would be available exclusively as the all-electric e-Berlingo Electric,” read a statement from the French brand. “While e-Berlingo Electric has enjoyed considerable success since its launch, customer demand for petrol and diesel variants has persisted. With Citroen’s commitment to offering accessible and affordable mobility to all, the brand is now delighted to reintroduce the powertrains to the model range, giving fleets and private buyers a wider choice of vehicles.”