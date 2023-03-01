Formula 1 has inked a 15-year partnership with Tottenham Hotspur that is to be headlined by the construction of a karting circuit below the Premier League football club’s stadium.

The facility beneath the 63,000-seater state-of-the-art venue's South Stand will open later this year to electric karts and upon completion will become London's longest indoor track.

It will gain accreditation from the National Karting Association, meaning it can be used as a venue for national championships, while Spurs will create a driver academy programme.

F1 and the club will reportedly also "deliver educational activities for schools to engage local young people in motorsport and showcase career opportunities and pathways in areas such as engineering and software development."

An apprenticeship structure and careers programme for locals is also conceived to boost diversity for women and underrepresented groups in the motorsport industry.

Spurs chairperson Daniel Levy said: "Since building this stadium, our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all-year round.

"We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17.

"We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national, and local communities."

The partnership between F1 and the club will also pave the way for collaboration on sustainability initiatives, with the championship committed to being net carbon zero by 2030 - a decade ahead of Spurs' target.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: "As we continue to grow our sport, partnering with world-renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and more diverse audiences.

"The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends, and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

"Our two brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and driving environmental sustainability – our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life."

Motorsport and football have enjoyed some more recent overlap, with rival London club Chelsea sponsoring the Sauber outfit between 2012 and 2016.

Tottenham Hotspur backed a team from the start of the short-lived Superleague Formula single-seater curio than ran from 2008 to 2011.

Courtesy of Formula Renault and GT competitor Craig Dolby, the club's entry finished second in the 2009 standings behind England top-flight rival Liverpool.