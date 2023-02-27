The revamped Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £78,000. The BMW X5 and Audi Q7 rival has fresh exterior styling and a selection of internal upgrades, as well as an engine range that’s made up entirely of hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains.

In essence, customers get a choice of three different trim levels and four engines, with the £77,890 starting price buying the GLE SUV in entry-level AMG Line. That trim level comes with keyless entry and start as standard, as well as a 360-degree manoeuvring camera and Mercedes’ Airmatic air suspension with adaptive damping. The AMG Line models come with 20-inch alloy wheels, too, and aluminium-look running boards.

Inside, the AMG Line cars also get climate control and a ‘widescreen cockpit’ display, not to mention wireless phone charging, a dashcam and a Burmester surround sound audio system. Electric front and rear seats are thrown in, while SUV models get seven seats as standard.

The base trim level offers customers a choice of three different engines, with the 300d diesel joined by the more powerful 450d diesel engine and the 450 petrol engine. All three come with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox as standard.

For those wanting more equipment, there’s the option to upgrade to the AMG Line Premium model, which starts at £83,140. That gets larger 21-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof and a head-up display, as well as heated and ventilated front seats and temperature-controlled cupholders. The AMG Line Premium model also offers a fourth engine choice, with the 400 e plug-in hybrid joining the range.

Finally, the line-up is crowned by the AMG Line Premium Plus, which shares an engine range with the AMG Line Premium but adds even bigger 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels, soft close doors and more upmarket seats and head restraints. There’s more driving assistance tech, too, and a clever surround lighting system with animated logo projection.

The AMG Line Premium Plus is also the only version of the GLE to be offered in both Coupe and SUV body shapes. Whereas the more conventional SUV comes in at £88,390, the Coupe commands a premium of more than £4,000, taking the starting price to £92,675.