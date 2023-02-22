Suzuki has announced changes to its Swace estate for 2023, fitting the hybrid wagon with Toyota’s new 1.8-litre hybrid system. The move is not entirely unexpected, given the Swace is essentially a rebadged Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, but it sees the Suzuki gain improved performance.

The new hybrid system is an evolution of the previous 1.8-litre powertrain fitted to Swace models since the car’s introduction in November 2020. The updates have given the car more power, upping output from 120 bhp to 138 bhp and providing a little extra torque. The result is a substantial improvement in performance, with the 0-62 mph time cut from 11.1 seconds to 9.4 seconds.

The new system has also made “minimal” changes to the fuel economy and emissions, with official figures showing the 2023 Swace will return 62.7 mpg on the combined cycle. Official emissions now stand at 102 g/km, ensuring low company car tax for business customers.

As well as fitting the new powertrain, Suzuki has also improved the Swace’s standard specification, adding some extra safety features and some additional infotainment technology.

Chief among these is a selection of driver assistance gizmos, such as the new Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS), which helps monitor the driver’s behaviour to ensure they are paying attention, then bring the vehicle to a safe stop if they are unresponsive. Also fitted to high-end models is Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which uses the blind-spot monitoring tech to warn occupants if it is unsafe to open the door.

As before, the Swace will be offered in a choice of two trim levels, with the basic Motion model coming in at £28,999. That car comes with two-zone climate control, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A new digital instrument cluster is also standard, along with the eight-inch touchscreen and reversing camera.

Moving up to the £30,799 Ultra model adds Bi-LED projector headlights, front and rear parking sensors and wireless phone charging to the mix. The Ultra version also gets the SEA safety technology, plus blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, which warns drivers if there’s an oncoming vehicle when they reverse out of a parking space.

The 2023 Swace is being built alongside the Corolla Touring Sports at Toyota’s factory in Burnaston, Derbyshire. Suzuki expects to sell around 2,000 Swaces a year in the UK.