The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at just over £90,000. The electric 4x4 is billed as an alternative to the existing GLE luxury SUV, but it comes with more aerodynamic bodywork to eke out the maximum possible range from the 89 kWh battery pack.

EQE SUV customers will get a choice of two different powertrains at launch, with the basic 350 4Matic joined by the more powerful 500 4Matic. Both use the same combination of two electric motors and the aforementioned 89 kWh battery, but there is quite a difference in terms of power output. Where the 350 has 288 bhp, the 500 offers 402 bhp. As a result, the 500 is much faster, getting from 0-60 mph in less than five seconds, whereas the 350 takes 6.6 seconds to achieve the same feat.

Perhaps more importantly, though, the 350 is marginally more efficient than the 500, managing 334 miles on a single charge according to the official economy test. The 500, on the other hand, can cover 324 miles on a charge. Both cars have the same charging capacity, with the ability to top up the battery at up to 200 kW. That means charging from 10 to 80 percent can take as little as 31 minutes, assuming you can hook up to an ultra-fast charging point.

The £90,560 starting price pays for the 350 4Matic in basic AMG Line trim, which comes with LED headlights, AMG body styling and 20-inch alloy wheels, as well as keyless entry, leather upholstery and climate control. There are two digital displays in the cabin, with a 12.8-inch central display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Those requiring more equipment – or the ability to choose the 500 4Matic powertrain – can move up to the AMG Line Premium, which adds a Burmester sound system, 21-inch alloys and a built-in dashcam, as well as the option of Mercedes’ huge Hyperscreen infotainment system. Prices start at £99,260 for the 350 and £108,760 for the 500.

Climbing the range further brings customers to the AMG Line Premium Plus, which costs £112,260 and comes with the Hyperscreen as standard, as well as a head-up display. There’s heat- and noise-insulating glass, too, along with 22-inch alloy wheels and the Digital Light with Project Function, which can display information by projecting it onto the road using the headlights. Premium Plus models also come with rear-axle steering for extra manoeuvrability.

Alternatively, customers can choose the Business Class trim, which costs the same as the AMG Line Premium Plus option and offers some of the same kit. The rear-axle steering, for example, is included in the price, as is the Hyperscreen infotainment system, but the Business Class model adds an air balance package, a heated steering wheel and an improved seat heating system as standard.