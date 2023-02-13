The revised Mazda2 compact hatchback will go on sale in late spring with prices starting at just under £18,000, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed. The company says the updated car gets fresh styling features and new cabin trim, as well as four newly named trim grades for customers to choose from.

As part of the update, all versions of the new ‘2’ will get a new grille surround that’s partly covered by the number plate, showing off the new lower bumper design. The grille surround also cuts into the headlight clusters slightly, while there are asymmetrically placed colour accent tabs on the front grille and rear bumper of all models.

The £17,750 starting price pays for the entry level Centre-Line model, which comes with a coloured panel across the lower section of the grille and a gloss black grille surround. The car also comes with a yellow accent tab in the grille and bumper, as well as 15-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin features satellite navigation, climate control and cruise control, not to mention the Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

Under the bonnet, the Centre-Line comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 74 bhp, while a manual gearbox comes as standard. However, customers can choose a more powerful 89 bhp version of that engine with either a manual or automatic transmission if they wish. Opting for the more powerful unit and the manual gearbox also gives the Mazda2 mild-hybrid technology, designed to save a little more fuel.

Moving up the range, meanwhile, brings customers to the mid-range Exclusive-Line and Homura models. Visually, the Exclusive Line looks much like the Centre-Line, albeit with larger 16-inch alloy wheels, but the Homura is designed to look sportier. As such, it’s fitted with a black honeycomb grille and red trim accents, as well as black alloy wheels and black door mirrors.

Finally, the range-topping Homura Aka uses much the same styling, but it comes with part-leather upholstery and the option of an even more powerful 113 bhp petrol engine. The car will be offered alongside the new and unrelated Mazda2 Hybrid, which is a rebadged version of the Toyota Yaris hatchback.

“The Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles,” said Mazda UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson. “The 2023 Mazda2 offers our customers extra individuality with more distinct model grades, increased colour choice and refreshed styling.

“And with the 2023 Mazda2 being sold alongside the Mazda2 Hybrid, we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs.”