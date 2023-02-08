The UK new van market started 2023 strongly, with registrations up by more than a quarter in the first month of the year. That’s according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which says the market is set to experience some growth this year after a sluggish 2022.

In total, 22,098 new light commercial vehicles (LCVs), including vans and pick-up trucks, weighing up to 3.5 tonnes were registered in the UK last month. That’s an increase of 25.8 percent compared with the same month last year, when just over 17,500 new LCVs were registered on these shores.

As usual, the lion’s share of registrations was taken by vans weighing 2.5-3.5 tonnes, of which more than 15,500 were registered. That means seven in every 10 new vans registered fell into this category, making it once again the most popular type of vehicle by quite some way. Demand in that sector of the market also grew by more than a third compared with January 2022, driving the growth in the market.

For the most part, other sectors of the market posted much more modest growth figures, and even some reductions in registrations. Just 439 vans weighing less than two tonnes were registered last month – a 22.6-percent drop compared with January last year.

However, the pick-up truck market remained strong, with more than 2,500 examples finding homes in January. Of course, that figure is small beer compared with the market for 2.5- to 3.5-tonne vans, but an increase of more than 20 percent is not to be sniffed at.

For those who follow the industry closely, it’s no surprise to see Ford dominating the list of most popular models, with four of its vehicles in the top 10. The Ford Transit Custom topped the chart, with almost 2,800 units registered in January – enough to see the van outsell some of the UK’s best-selling passenger cars last month.

The popular Transit Custom was followed by the Volkswagen Transporter, which snatched second spot from the Ford Ranger pick-up truck. The Vauxhall Vivaro and the larger Ford Transit rounded out the top five, with the smaller Transit Connect taking eighth place in the charts.

“The LCV sector is already delivering growth for the UK in 2023, bucking the recessional economic trends,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes. “Manufacturers have invested billions to bring choice to the market, especially in electrified vehicles, so harnessing this momentum will be essential to an increasingly green recovery. Accelerating electric van uptake means delivering infrastructure and incentives to give every van operator the confidence to make the switch.”