The average cost of petrol in the UK fell for the third consecutive month in January, but the RAC has warned cuts may be coming to an end. According to the organisation’s Fuel Watch initiative, the rising cost of oil could see UK fuel prices increase yet again in the coming weeks and months.

That said, January saw average petrol prices fall to their lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago. Across the month, petrol prices were down by 3p per litre, ending the month at an average of 148.89p per litre. However, at their nadir, average prices were another half a penny lower.

Average diesel prices fell even more noticeably, down 4p per litre to 170.37p per litre – a price not seen since March 2022. As a result, a typical 55-litre tank of diesel cost £93.70 at the end of January, making it £2.20 cheaper than at the start of the month. In contrast, filling a similarly sized tank with petrol now costs an average of £81.89 – down £1.63 since the start of January.

However, with oil prices on the increase, the RAC says those could be the last price reductions we see for a while. The organisation says the wholesale cost of fuel – the amount retailers pay to stock the fuel – has increased slightly, and that increased cost will be passed on to consumers.

“Although January saw fuel prices fall for the third month in a row, there is now more cause for concern than celebration as petrol has already begun to creep back up very slightly,” said RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams. “Monthly reductions of 3p for petrol and 4p for diesel were welcome but sadly the first month of the year saw the wholesale price of petrol rise by 2p and diesel by 3p.

“As always, drivers’ fate at the pumps very much depends on what happens with the price of oil. But with the barrel now trading consistently well above $80 and analysts predicting a rise to $90 due increased demand from a re-opened China following the end of its zero-Covid policy, there is a very real risk that we could see petrol prices go back up to an average of 155p all too quickly. Eyes will also be on the Chancellor next month when he delivers his Spring Budget, so we hope he refrains from pouring fuel on the inflationary fire by hiking duty.”