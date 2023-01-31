Haas is the first team to show its 2023 colour scheme, with Red Bull Racing set to be next to do in an event in New York on February 3.

The white, red and black look echoes the logos of new Haas title sponsor MoneyGram, whose involvement was announced at last year's US GP.

The revised livery is broadly similar to last year's at the front, but with a much-extended area of black on the sidepods, engine cover and rear wing.

The new car will be shaken down at a filming day at Silverstone on February 11 prior to the start of official testing in Bahrain on February 23.

The team has yet to reveal whether Kevin Magnussen or new recruit Nico Hulkenberg will complete the shakedown.

Hulkenberg, who returns this year after three years without a full-time race seat, had his first opportunity to drive for the team at the Abu Dhabi test in November.

"I obviously share everyone's enthusiasm around the livery unveil," said team principal Gunther Steiner.

"Not least as it's a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we're another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that's go racing.

"I like the livery, it's undoubtedly a more elevated and modernised look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner.

"It's an exciting time of year for F1 and it's great that we're first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year's performances.

"The whole organisation has been working hard to reach this point, and obviously in Kevin and Nico we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can't wait to get started."

Team owner Gene Haas made it clear that the target is to finish in the points more regularly this season.

"I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it's exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 team," said Haas.

"We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points-paying finishes.

"The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg I certainly believe we've got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday."

