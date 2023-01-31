The new plug-in hybrid version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV is now available to order with prices starting from just under £45,000. The ‘Q4’ version of the Tonale will be offered in a choice of two high-specification trim levels, both of which will sit alongside equivalent versions of the existing mild-hybrid Tonale.

Under the skin, the Tonale Q4 combines a 1.3-litre petrol engine, a six-speed automatic gearbox and an electric motor. With the engine powering the front wheels and the electric motor powering those at the rear, the car offers 276 bhp and all-wheel drive.

Officially, with a 15.5 kWh battery on board, the car is also capable of travelling just over 40 miles on a single charge without burning a drop of fuel. As a result, the car will manage more than 200 mpg on the official economy test, although that does assume that drivers mostly cover short distances and charge the car regularly.

As well as getting the new powertrain, the Tonale Q4 also gets plenty of standard equipment in exchange for the £44,595 starting price. Unlike the mild-hybrid car, which is available in three different trim levels, the plug-in hybrid option will only be offered in the two most luxurious specifications, kicking off with the previously mid-range Veloce model.

That car is marked out by the dark trim around the grille, as well as its model-specific body kit and the glossy black window surround. It also gets dark-finished alloy wheels with monochrome Alfa Romeo centre caps and red-painted Brembo brake callipers. And, like every other plug-in Tonale, there’s a little snake logo in the rear glass to denote the side on which the charging port is located.

Inside, the Veloce comes with aluminium door sills and column-mounted gear shift paddles, as well as Alcantara upholstery with black and red trim. A sporty leather-trimmed steering wheel is also thrown in, and the driver’s seat comes with four-way lumbar support as standard.

Alternatively, customers can spend a further £3,900 to have the more upmarket Speciale version. That launch-edition car costs £48,495, but it comes with gloss black body kit with titanium side and front inserts, as well as a Speciale badge on the wing and black Tonale badging on the tailgate. Larger 20-inch alloy wheels are also thrown in, along with metal pedals and the same red-painted brake callipers as the Veloce.

Both versions come with a choice of six solid, metallic and tri-coat paint colours, including Alfa Red, Misano Blue and Montreal Green. A leather pack is also available as an option on all trim levels to give the car a slightly more luxurious interior feel.