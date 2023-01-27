The UK car manufacturing industry endured a torrid 2022 that saw output fall by around 10 percent, according to new figures. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows just over 775,000 new cars were built on these shores last year, down from almost 860,000 in 2021.

Perhaps more alarmingly, the annual total was down by more than 40 percent compared with pre-pandemic 2019. The SMMT has blamed the 9.8-percent drop in output on multiple factors, including the “crippling” global shortage of semiconductors, which “limited the ability to build cars in line with demand”, and a “loss of production” at two volume manufacturing sites – the old Honda factory in Swindon and the Vauxhall factory at Ellesmere Port, on the Wirral.

However, the tail end of 2022 showed some more promise than the rest of the year, with the industry seeing growth in October and November. As a result, the SMMT says most of the year’s volume was lost in the first half of 2022.

And there was more good news from the electric vehicle manufacturing sector, which turned out a record number of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2022. A total of 234,000 such vehicles were built in the UK last year, representing more than 30 percent of all new car production.

SMMT analysis suggests this news is even better than it appears, because the organisation’s analysis suggests the value of electric and hybrid vehicle exports has increased seven-fold since 2017, rising to more than £10 billion a year. Electric and hybrid vehicles now represent 44.7 percent of all UK car exports in terms of value.

And the UK’s reputation for luxury and performance cars has also provided some comfort, with more than 32,500 such vehicles produced in 2022. That’s up 6.6 percent compared with 2021, and the cars are thought to be worth a total of £3.7 billion to UK factories.

“These figures reflect just how tough 2022 was for UK car manufacturing, though we still made more electric vehicles than ever before,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes. “The potential for this sector to deliver economic growth by building more of these zero emission models is self-evident, however, we must make the right decisions now.

“This means shaping a strategy to drive rapid upscaling of UK battery production and the shift to electric vehicles based on the UK automotive sector’s fundamental strengths – a highly skilled and flexible workforce, engineering excellence, technical innovation and productivity levels that are amongst the best in Europe.”