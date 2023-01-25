The new Mercedes-Benz Citan compact van is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £21,000 plus VAT. The revamped commercial vehicle now comes with an updated exterior design and a new cabin ambience as part of its mid-life refresh.

The Citan will be available with a choice of two different body shapes, with the standard-length L1 model joined by the longer L2. There will also be a choice of two different trim levels, with the £21,310 plus VAT starting price buying the basic Progressive model.

That vehicle comes with 16-inch wheels, heated door mirrors and a multi-function steering wheel, as well as the latest safety equipment. Mercedes-Benz has promised all Citans will come with active braking assistance and hill start assist technology, as well as a reversing camera and rear parking sensors.

And that isn’t the only standard tech, because all Citans will come with a seven-inch touchscreen multimedia system with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

Those happy to pay a little more, though, will be able to access more features with the range-topping Premium model, which is marked out by its body-coloured bumpers. Chrome trim and a glossy black dashboard finish is also included, along with the Dynamic exterior package that includes alloy wheels and metallic paint. The Light package, with LED headlights and front fog lights, is also included with the Premium model.

No matter which version you choose, the Citan will be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 94 bhp and drives the front wheels. Customers will, however, get a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional seven-speed automatic transmission, with the most efficient models achieving more than 50 mpg on the official economy test.

For the time being, the diesel engine will be the sole choice, but Mercedes-Benz Vans has promised a selection of fully electric eCitan models with zero tailpipe emissions. However, it is not yet clear when those vans will be available to order in the UK.

“In the new Citan, van operators have a vehicle that exemplifies all the renowned Mercedes-Benz virtues of reliability, safety and cost-effective performance, backed by a national network of dedicated dealers who provide the highest standards of customer care,” said Mercedes-Benz Vans’ UK sales director Sarah Palfreyman. “It’s much more than just a great small van, though. The services available through Mercedes me once again demonstrate that we’re dedicated to supporting our customers by doing all we can to keep their businesses moving.”